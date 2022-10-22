While St. Francis Borgia had more race wins, it was the host Ft. Zumwalt East that left with the top score in Tuesday’s tri-meet at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Ft. Zumwalt East scored 128 points, Borgia 115 and Washington 74.
Borgia started the event with wins in the first three races:
• Zach Posinski, Aidan Garlock, Will Jett and Gabe Rio won the 200 medley relay in 1:49.84.
•Posinski won the 200 freestyle in 1:55.47.
•Rio took the 200 individual medley in 2:13.09.
Zumwalt East then won the 50 freestyle with Evan Buscato in 24.45, the 1-meter diving with Michael Kardasz scoring a 158.15, and Brayden Phillips took the 100 butterfly in 56.57.
Borgia then went on another three-event win streak:
•Rio won the 100 freestyle in 52.08.
•Posinski finished first in the 500 freestyle in 5:37.91.
•Garlock, Posinski, Ian Pfeiffer and Rio won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36.64.
“I was super pleased with our 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays,” Jones said. “Going head to head against FZE, it came down to the final wire. In both cases, Gabe Rio poured it on to win it — he’s a true closer”
Jeffrey Ostrander won the 100 backstroke for the host Lions in 1:01.21.
Phillips gained his second race win for the hosts in the 100 breaststroke at 1:12.83.
Washington’s Donovan McKenzie, Ben Loesing, Michael Hotra and Gavin Poole ended the meet on a race win, taking the 400 freestyle relay in 4:09.28.
Borgia had runners-up in three races:
•Garlock swam second in the 100 butterfly (1:02.41).
•Jett placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.92).
•Connor Briggs, Hunter Smith, Pfeiffer and Jett ended second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:10.17).
“Aidan Garlock choked on the cold water twice while swimming the 100 fly,” Jones said. “ Most other swimmers would have quit if it happened once, but Aidan refused to give up — it was one of the hardest-earned second place finishes I have seen.”
