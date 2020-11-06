Looking to better state meet consideration times, the St. Francis Borgia Regional swim Knights have been busy in recent days.
Borgia competed in meets Thursday and Friday last week and have a last-chance qualifier Tuesday.
In action Thursday the Knights defeated Ft. Zumwalt North, 98-62.
“The meet was surprising,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “I didn’t have high hopes for the meet. On a good day we can be very competitive with FZN but coming off a big meet the day before and heading into a big meet the next day, we decided to mix up events and not swim our most competitive lineup. The boys did amazing.”
Alferman-Molitor said she was surprised by the result.
“I was shocked with the score but also shocked that Gabe Rio got state consideration in the breast and a new school record, and he got a better time in the 200 free.”
Rio won the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.62. He claimed the 200 freestyle in 1:55.95.
“Zach Posinski also got a better state consideration time in the IM,” Alferman-Molitor said.
Posinski was the winner in the 200 individual medley in 2:13.38.
“Ryan Kluesner, Andrew Haberberger and Nick Haberberger all PRed too,” Alferman-Molitor said. “It was an awesome meet.”
Borgia’s other winners were:
• 200 medley relay team of Rio, Posinski, Aidan Garlock and Kluesner (1:52.42);
• Garlock in the 50 freestyle (23.41);
• Kluesner in the 100 butterfly (1:08.44);
• Posinski in the 100 freestyle (53.49);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Hunter Smith, Alan Weidemann, Andrew Haberberger and Nick Haberberger (1:53.51);
• Kluesner in the 100 backstroke (1:08.84); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Kluesner, Garlock, Posinski and Rio (3:38.39).