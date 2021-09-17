The Blue Jays took the first race of Friday’s boys swimming dual at the Four Rivers YMCA, but it was all Knights after that.
St. Francis Borgia Regional took the top finish in each of the final 10 races to win the crosstown matchup, 102-60.
“The boys did very well,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “(Each of) their events were mixed up a bit, so we could see how they would do in other events. They did really well.”
Washington took both first and second in the 200 medley relay with Todd Bobo, Aaron Brinkmann, Gavin Poole and Ben Loesing turning in the top time of 2:01.95.
“The Borgia-(Washington High School) meet is the Washington swimming world’s version of homecoming,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “The swimmers have grown up swimming together, and the coaches have been coaching together for many years. It’s always a great event.”
Borgia’s event winners included:
• abe Rio in the 200 freestyle (1:58.6) and 100 backstroke (1:03.75).
• ach Posinski in the 200 individual medley (2:10.46) and 100 freestyle (56.51).
• idan Garlock in the 50 freestyle (23.88) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.64).
• an Pfeiffer in the 100 butterfly (1:05.28).
• unter Smith in the 500 freestyle (6:24).
• arlock, Rio, Posinski and Pfeiffer in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.84).
• io, Will Jett, Pfeiffer and Nick Haberberger in 400 freestyle relay (4:04.4).
The following were event runner-ups:
• ashington’s Donovan McKenzie, Luke Mauchenheimer, Jack Courtney and Aidan Brinkmann in the 200 medley relay (2:24.31).
• ashington’s Michael Hotra in the 200 freestyle (2:24.81) and 500 freestyle (6:36.63).
• orgia’s Smith in the 200 individual medley (2:40).
• ashington’s Loesing in the 50 freestyle (28.03).
• orgia’s Jett in the 100 butterfly (1:09.62).
• ashington’s Poole in the 100 freestyle (1:00.52).
• ashington’s Aaron Brinkmann, Brayden Kriete, Loesing and Poole in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.28).
• ashington’s Bobo in the 100 backstroke (1:09.06).
• orgia’s Pfeiffer in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.28).
• orgia’s Garlock, Smith, Posinski and Alan Weidemann in the 400 freestyle relay (4:05.4).
“It is great to see Connor Briggs beat his own personal best every time he swims,” Alferman-Molitor said. “Estiven Levin tried the breaststroke for the first time and finished. He is doing awesome learning the strokes. Will Jett had an awesome meet, too. He has been killing it so far this year in whatever event I put him in.”
Washington shaved time off its previous swims in multiple events.
“Several of our swimmers clocked seasons best or personal best times in events,” Moreland said. “Todd Bobo and Ben Loesing did so in the 50 free, Brayden Kriete in the 200 free, Donovan McKenzie in the 500 free and again Todd Bobo in the 100 back.”
Borgia swam Saturday at the Ladue Invitational. The team takes this week off before heading to a meet at Missouri Military Academy Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m.
Washington swam Tuesday in a dual meet at Clayton and will be off until Sept. 29 for a tri-meet at St. Peters against Ft. Zumwalt North and Francis Howell North at 3:30 p.m.