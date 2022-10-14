In the end, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights were able to trim nine points off of a disadvantage.
In the end, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights were able to trim nine points off of a disadvantage.
However, that left Ft. Zumwalt East as winner of a tri-meet Monday at Westminster Christian Academy by three over the Knights.
Ft. Zumwalt East won the event with 117 points, three in front of Borgia. Host Westminster Christian Academy scored 86 points.
“We were down 12-0 after diving, we were down a swimmer, but our guys just kept chipping away at FZE’s lead, never giving up,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the total team effort here.”
Jones noted that Ft. Zumwalt East has won its last three conference swim and diving titles.
Borgia’s winning entries were:
• 00 medley relay of Zach Posinski, Will Jett, Aidan Garlock and Gabe Rio in 1:48.98.
• osinski in 200 individual medley in 2:10.33.
• io in 50 freestyle in 23.59.
• arlock in 100 butterfly in 57.94.
• io in 100 freestyle in 51.61.
• osinski in 500 freestyle in 5:21.93.
• ett in 100 breaststroke in 1:10.15.
• 00 freestyle relay of Posinski, Hunter Smith, Rio and Garlock in 3:46.95.
The Knights host rival Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian Friday at 4:15 p.m.
The Knights swim against Ft. Zumwalt East and Washington next Tuesday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
