Completing a four-meet week, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys swimming Knights placed second in a tri-meet at MICDS Friday.
The host Rams won the meet with 124 points. Borgia was second with 102 and the combined St. Charles Lutheran-O’Fallon Christian squad was third at 78 points.
“It was another great meet,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “The boys were all so exhausted that I was shocked that we got any PRs, but we did.”
There were several highlights.
“Aidan Garlock missed a state-qualifying time in the 100 fly by less than 0.01 of a second,” Alferman-Molitor said. “Our 200 free relay also got a better state time and beat their previous school record. We also placed really well in events in general. Overall, the meet was a success. We are looking to our last meet on Tuesday against LCHS as a last chance for state times.”
Borgia’s winners were:
• Zach Posinski in the 200 freestyle (1:56.24);
• Gabe Rio in the 50 freestyle (22.94);
• Garlock in the 100 butterfly (55.37);
• Rio in the 100 freestyle (50.12);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Ryan Kluesner, Posinski, Rio and Garlock (1:35.88); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Kluesner, Posinski, Rio and Garlock (3:36.64).
Second-place finishers were:
• Kluesner in the 200 freestyle (2:01.55); and
• Posinski in the 100 backstroke (1:01.49).