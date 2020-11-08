The regular season is over.
Now, the waiting begins.
St. Francis Borgia Regional concluded its regular season Tuesday with an 84-63 win over the Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian team at Principia.
Now, the team waits for MSHSAA to announce the swimmers who have qualified for the championship meet, to be held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Saturday, Nov. 14. Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said MSHSAA is expected to make a final announcement of qualified swimmers Sunday.
“It is very likely that we will be heading to state, but we won’t know until Sunday in what events,” Alferman-Molitor said. “So, fingers crossed.”
Overall, Alferman-Molitor felt her team swam well in what was termed a last-chance state qualifier.
“The meet went well,” she said. “The water was very warm so it was very difficult to drop time which is what we really needed to do. Most swimmers were close to their PRs, so I consider that as a win.”
Gabe Rio had the highlight in the 100 breaststroke, winning in 1:07.11.
“Rio got a better consideration time in the breast,” Alferman-Molitor said. “We were not technically keeping score but we did win the meet as well. Overall, we had a great season. We lost three meets all season and two were to some very impressive teams.”
Borgia’s other winners Tuesday were:
• 200 medley relay team of Zach Posinski, Rio, Aidan Garlock and Ryan Kluesner (1:50.76);
• Posinski in the 200 freestyle (2:00.38);
• Garlock in the 100 butterfly (55.43);
• Rio in the 100 freestyle (50.35);
• Posinski in the 500 freestyle (5:22.09);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Rio, Hunter Smith and Alan Weidemann (1:44.16); and
• Smith in the 100 backstroke (1:14.95).