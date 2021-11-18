Although St. Francis Borgia Regional’s boys swimming season came to a conclusion in the MSHSAA Class 1 consolation races Friday in St. Peters, Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor saw many positives.
Borgia qualified for four spots in the state meet’s second day, all in the consolation races. Three Knights, juniors Gabe Rio, Zach Posinski and Aidan Garlock, had four spots in three different races. Rio swam in two events, and Posinski and Garlock both swam in the 200 individual medley.
“All three boys had great performances at their first state finals,” Alferman-Molitor said. “It was actually shocking to me that they had never been to a normal state finals, but then I remembered that last year MSHSAA only had timed finals due to COVID-19, and their freshmen year, they didn’t make it past the prelims, so they were new to this experience. They handled it very well and are now ready for next year. I am very proud of what the entire team accomplished this year. We are all looking forward to next year.”
As a team, Borgia scored 12 points to finish 31st.
Glendale, from Springfield, won with 240 points. Parkway West (220) was second with John Burroughs (187), Parkway Central (175) and CBC (137) rounding out the top five.
In the 200 individual medley, Posinski placed 12th, swimming a time of 2:03.96 in Friday’s consolation race. He had qualified 15th with a time of 2:04.64.
Garlock was 13th in the same race, turning in a time of 2:04.05. He had qualified 14th at 2:03.76 the previous day.
“Aidan Garlock and Zach Posinski both competed in the 200 IM,” Alferman-Molitor said. “Aidan jumped up a place from where he was seeded during the prelims to place 13th overall. Zach Posinski did the same and beat his own PR (personal record) from prelims.”
Rio was 15th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.57. He had qualified 13th Thursday with a time of 49.72.
Rio finished 16th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.69. He had qualified 16th at 22.50 after winning a final heat to determine the last spot in the consolation race.
“Gabe Rio was the only Borgia swimmer who competed in two individual events,” Alferman-Molitor said. “He was seeded 16th in the 50 free after a swim-off the day before during the prelims, and he placed 16th. He ended up placing 15th in the 100 free. He gained a little bit of time in both events but was not far off from his personal bests that he set the day before.”
Borgia had several other state entrants who saw the season finish Thursday in the preliminary qualifying round. Those were documented in the Weekend Missourian.
“We did OK at the prelims,” Alferman-Molitor said. “I was very impressed with Ian Pfeiffer’s performance. He did great holding his own in his first state meet. He also did very well in the relays. He actually hit a personal best in the 400 free relay. I look forward to seeing him again at state next year.”
Posinski also competed in the 100 breaststroke.
“His breaststroke time landed him 21st, missing out on the finals, but he did beat his own school record,” Alferman-Molitor said.
She said that Garlock was at his best during the state meet, equaling his 100 freestyle best time.
Rio had the most interesting first day, having to return for a final heat in the 50 freestyle due to tying for the 16th spot.
“It was very nerve-wracking, but Gabe handled it like a champ,” she said. “He ended up beating the other swimmer and beating his PR again.”
Borgia also swam in two relay races, the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.
“Our relays did well,” Alferman-Molitor said. “They dropped time in the 200 medley but didn’t get top 16. They gained 0.16 seconds in the 400 free relay, but what was more disappointing was that they placed 17th, just missing the finals. They were disappointed by that, but there is always next year.”