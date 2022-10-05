One of the smallest schools had the biggest impact on Saturday’s Ft. Zumwalt North Invitational at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
St. Francis Borgia swam to the title of the 14-school meet with 325 points.
“It takes a whole team effort to win a meet like this, especially for a team with no divers,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Ft. Zumwalt North had a 31-point lead on us before we even started competing. We finished 53 points ahead of them.”
Washington also competed, placing eighth with 147 points.
“We did have some great swims,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “The boys have been working really hard on improving technique and it showed. They have been focused on swimming faster and smarter. It’s nice to see their hard work pay off.”
Ft. Zumwalt North was the meet runner-up with 272 points. Ft. Zumwalt East and the Lutheran St. Charles-O’Fallon Christian combined team each scored 268 points.
Also finishing in front of Washington were Wentzville Liberty (234.5), Francis Howell North (204.5) and Timberland (189).
Following Washington were Farmington (83), Hannibal (70), North Point (65), Cape Notre Dame (49), Saxony Lutheran (42) and Hazelwood Central (40).
Borgia and Washington entries placing in the top 10 were:
• orgia’s Zach Posinski won the 200 individual medley in 2:03.33.
• osinski also won the 500 freestyle in 5:02.60.
“Zach Posinski had a pair of dominant event wins in this meet, crushing the school record in the 500 free, nearly 16 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher,” Jones said. “He won the 200 IM by well over four seconds. Plus, he was key in the relays. He got to take the team championship plaque home for the weekend. He totally earned it. He is one of the hardest working athletes I have ever coached and a great leader to boot.”
• Borgia’s Gabe Rio was the fastest sprinter, winning the 50 freestyle in 23.02.
• Rio also claimed the championship in the 100 freestyle in 50.03.
• Borgia’s Aidan Garlock won the 100 backstroke in 57.21.
“It was a great day for the seniors,” Jones said. “Zach won the longer stuff in the 200 IM and 500 free. Gabe aced the sprints to win the 50 and 100 free. Aidan got a career best time in the 100 back to win it, plus his third in the fly. Will Jett is now state-ranked for the first time in his high school career, earning a state consideration time in the 100 breaststroke.”
• Borgia’s foursome of Rio, Smith, Posinski and Garlock ended second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:27.45.
• Borgia’s 400 freshman-sophomore freestyle relay team of Braydon Weggemann, Lincoln Schaefer, Connor Briggs and Ian Pfeiffer was the runner-up in 4:17.75.
• Borgia’s 200 medley relay team of Pfeiffer, Posinski, Garlock and Rio finished third in 1:47.61.
• Borgia’s Garlock was third in the 100 butterfly in a time of 55.19.
• Washington’s freshman-sophomore 200 freestyle relay team of Will Brickel, Dylan Loepker, Luke Mauchenheimer and Brock Thompson placed third in 2:03.87.
• Washington’s Ben Loesing finished fourth in the 50 freestyle in 24.97.
• Borgia freshman-sophomore 200 medley relay team of Briggs, Schaefer, Lukas Etter and Weggemann was fourth in 2:22.49.
• Washington’s freshman-sophomore 400 freestyle relay team of Brickel, Loepker, Mauchenheimer and Thompson placed fourth in 4:49.86.
• Borgia’s Nick Haberberger was fifth in the 200 freestyle in 2:07.26.
• Borgia’s Pfeiffer ended fifth in the 100 freestyle in 55.71.
• Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team of Haberberger, Weggemann, Will Jett and Hunter Smith ended fifth in 1:46.98.
• Borgia’s Smith was sixth in the 200 freestyle in 2:08.85.
• Smith also claimed sixth in the 500 freestyle in 5:55.89.
• Washington’s 200 freestyle relay squad of Michael Hotra, Ian Patton, Brayden Kriete and Loesing placed seventh in 1:54.19.
• Borgia’s Jett swam to seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.11.
• Washington 200 medley relay team of Donovan McKenzie, Mauchenheimer, Kriete and Dylan Loepker placed eighth in 2:12.30.
• Borgia’s Pfeiffer was eighth in the 200 individual medley in 2:20.63.
• Washington’s McKenzie placed eighth in the 500 freestyle in 6:17.27.
• Washington’s 400 freestyle relay team of Hotra, Jack Courtney, Kriete and McKenzie ended eighth in 4:19.87.
• Washington’s Courtney ended ninth in the 500 freestyle in 6:42.86.
• Washington’s Loesing touched ninth in the 100 freestyle in 58.91.
• Washington’s Hotra was 10th in the 200 freestyle in 2:20.08.
• Borgia’s Jett placed 10th in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.77.
• Borgia’s Haberberger ended 10th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.33.
“There were big time drops and tons of high school career bests throughout the lineup,” Jones said. “Borgia school records fell in both the 500 free and the 200 medley relay.”
Jones said everything came together in this meet.
“As a coach, you always work towards and await that moment when a team gels, transforming from group of individuals to a genuine team,” Jones said. “We talk a lot about synergy — when the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. We reached that on Saturday at the Rec-Plex. We’ve got lots of work to do and a long way to state, but we took a little time that day to savor this amazing teamwide accomplishment.”