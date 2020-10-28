Swimming in the home finale Friday at the Four Rivers Area YMCA, St. Francis Borgia Regional edged Farmington, 74-72.
“The Farmington meet was amazing,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “They were really tired since that was their third meet in four days. I had them swim something they don’t usually swim to help mix it up a bit. We had PRs, which is really hard to do in our pool since it is a warmer pool.”
That came a day after the Knights ended third in a three-team meet. MICDS won with 158 points while Vianney was second with 86 and Borgia placed third with 72 points.
“MICDS’ meet went well,” Alferman-Molitor said. “We had some PRs and some better state times.”
Farmington
Borgia won six races in the Friday dual against Farmington.
Winners were:
• Gabe Rio in the 200 freestyle (1:57.63);
• Aidan Garlock in the 200 individual medley (2:11.47);
• Garlock in the 100 butterfly (57.89);
• Rio in the 100 freestyle (50.56);
• Zach Posinski in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.77); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Andrew Haberberger, Rio and Hunter Smith (3:56.45).
Borgia had five second-place finishes as well. Runners-up were:
• 200 medley relay team of Posinski, Alan Wiedemann, Garlock and Ryan Kluesner (1:59.20);
• Smith in the 200 freestyle (2:23.94);
• Posinski in the 200 individual medley (2:14.65);
• Kluesner in the 50 freestyle (26.40); and
• 200 freestyle relay team of Posinski, Andrew Haberberger, Nick Haberberger and Weidemann (1:54.20).
In Thursday’s tri-meet, Borgia’s second-place finishers were:
• Rio in the 50 freestyle (22.79);
• Rio in the 100 butterfly (57.02);
• Garlock in the 100 freestyle (49.92);
• Posinski in the 500 freestyle (5:25.57);
• Garlock in the 100 backstroke (59.18); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Posinski, Kluesner and Rio (3:39.41).
“We are doing great and just pushing to get better state times,” Alferman-Molitor said. “We have one injured swimmer back and will hopefully be back to full strength by our Last Chance meet Nov. 3.”