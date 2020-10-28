Swimming in the home finale Friday at the Four Rivers Area YMCA, St. Francis Borgia Regional edged Farmington, 74-72.

“The Farmington meet was amazing,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “They were really tired since that was their third meet in four days. I had them swim something they don’t usually swim to help mix it up a bit. We had PRs, which is really hard to do in our pool since it is a warmer pool.” 

That came a day after the Knights ended third in a three-team meet. MICDS won with 158 points while Vianney was second with 86 and Borgia placed third with 72 points.

“MICDS’ meet went well,” Alferman-Molitor said. “We had some PRs and some better state times.” 

Farmington

Borgia won six races in the Friday dual against Farmington.

Winners were:

• Gabe Rio in the 200 freestyle (1:57.63);

• Aidan Garlock in the 200 individual medley (2:11.47);

• Garlock in the 100 butterfly (57.89);

• Rio in the 100 freestyle (50.56);

• Zach Posinski in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.77); and

• 400 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Andrew Haberberger, Rio and Hunter Smith (3:56.45).

Borgia had five second-place finishes as well. Runners-up were:

• 200 medley relay team of Posinski, Alan Wiedemann, Garlock and Ryan Kluesner (1:59.20);

• Smith in the 200 freestyle (2:23.94);

• Posinski in the 200 individual medley (2:14.65);

• Kluesner in the 50 freestyle (26.40); and

• 200 freestyle relay team of Posinski, Andrew Haberberger, Nick Haberberger and Weidemann (1:54.20).

In Thursday’s tri-meet, Borgia’s second-place finishers were:

• Rio in the 50 freestyle (22.79);

• Rio in the 100 butterfly (57.02);

• Garlock in the 100 freestyle (49.92);

• Posinski in the 500 freestyle (5:25.57);

• Garlock in the 100 backstroke (59.18); and

• 400 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Posinski, Kluesner and Rio (3:39.41).

“We are doing great and just pushing to get better state times,” Alferman-Molitor said. “We have one injured swimmer back and will hopefully be back to full strength by our Last Chance meet Nov. 3.”