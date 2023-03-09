They’ve played the first home games of the season.
Now, the East Central College softball Falcons are looking for the first wins.
Southwestern Illinois College swept the Falcons (2-6) Monday in Union, 6-0 and 4-1.
East Central is slated to host the Central Methodist University JV team Thursday at 2 p.m. and the Missouri Baptist University JV team Friday at 2 p.m.
First game
SWIC came out swinging, taking the first game, 6-0.
The Blue Storm scored single runs in the first and fourth before adding two in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
SWIC outhit East Central, 12-4.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) pitched for the Falcons, allowing six runs on 12 hits and one walk. She struck out two.
The East Central hits were singles by Payton Robinson (Elsberry), Ryan Stutzman (New Haven), Nicole Truitt (Lebanon) and Emma Wegrzyn (Wright City).
Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) drew a walk. Smalling and Stutzman stole bases.
Second game
Both sides scored single runs in the first inning.
SWIC took the lead with a run in the fourth and added two more runs in the top of the seventh.
The Blue Storm outhit East Central, 10-4. The Falcons made two errors.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) pitched for the Falcons, allowing four runs (two earned) on 10 hits and three walks. She struck out five.
Hanger, Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia), Robinson and Sierra Spencer (Rolla) singled for the Falcons.
Smalling and Spencer walked.
Spencer scored the run and Hanger recorded the RBI for the Falcons.
