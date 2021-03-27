Paced by medalist Clayton Swartz, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys golf Knights won a tri-meet Monday at Persimmon Woods Golf Club.
Swartz shot 40 to lead the Knights, who ended with 186 for four golfers.
O’Fallon Christian placed second at 244, and Trinity shot 248.
“It was a tough but beautiful course,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “I was happy with the way the kids performed.”
Neier said Swartz had a good day after his tee shots.
“Clayton had a little trouble off of the tees, but he was pretty consistent and shot the ball well,” Neier said. “He putted well. The greens were big and a little slick, so you needed to putt well.”
Following Swartz were Will Warden and Austin Cooper at 46.
Sam Tuepker shot 54, and Alex Weber closed with a 56.
Two other golfers played but didn’t have their scores counted as O’Fallon Christian and Trinity only had four golfers apiece.
Carter Lange shot 48, and Andrew Dyson ended at 50.
“For a lot of them, it was their first time in a match, much less a varsity match,” Neier said. “There were a lot of nerves, but they conquered those as the match went along. It was quite a day.”
Neier credited his assistant coaches, Chip Thompson and Brad Bruns, for helping to calm the first-match jitters.
“They do an exceptional job with the kids,” Neier said.