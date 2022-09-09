Rockwood Summit’s swimming Falcons outpaced both the Westminster Christian Academy Wildcats and Washington Blue Jays in the pool Friday.
Summit scored 102 points to win its home tri-meet. Westminster placed second with 94.5 points. Washington scored 69.5.
Jack Courtney earned Washington’s lone event victory, taking the 200 freestyle in 2:28.65.
Ben Loesing and Gavin Poole each recorded a second-place finish.
Loesing was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle in 25.57 seconds.
Poole took second in the 100 butterfly (1:03.86)
Head Coach Tracy Moreland reported Washington achieved state consideration times in all three relay events.
Washington ranked second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:06.8), both third (1:51.5) and fourth (2:09.61) in the 200 freestyle relay and fourth in the 200 medley relay (2:03.44).
Individual third-place finishes for the Blue Jays included Brayden Kriete in the 200 individual medley (2:43.41) and Courtney in the 100 freestyle (1:09.08).
Washington swims Tuesday at Oakville at 4:30 p.m. The Blue Jays take on St. Francis Borgia Friday at 4:15 p.m. at the Four Rivers Family YMCA.