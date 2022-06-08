Practices have started for three area swim programs with first meets coming next Monday.
The Washington Stingrays, Pacific Pirates and Union Squids return to the Gateway Swimming and Diving League this summer.
Last year, all three were in the same division. Washington has been shifted to a different one this season, while Pacific and Union remain in the same division.
Washington
Tracy Moreland, Washington High School’s head coach, returns to her role as leader of the Stingrays.
Moreland reports the team has over 150 registered swimmers heading into the season.
“We are very excited for our second season in the new pool,” Moreland said “The team is the biggest we’ve fielded in some time at 150-plus, just in time for our move to a different division. We are very fortunate to have many talented, returning swimmers along with a bunch of new 9-10 and 8-Unders.”
Team practices open Tuesday, May 31, with morning and evening sessions.
“This summer the demographics of the team has shifted to the younger age groups,” Moreland said. “For the past couple of years, our team has tipped in favor of our older swimmers. This year over half of the team is under the age of 11. It’s exciting to see our team grow in this way.”
The team will hold its time trials June 6.
The first dual meet is at Cedarmill June 13.
Washington comes home to host Chadwick June 20 and Castle Pines June 27.
The Stingrays hit the road for dual meets at Cool Dell July 5 and Lake Chesterfield July 11.
Cool Dell hosts the 11-Over session for the division meet July 15 while Cedarmill will host the 10-Under session July 16.
“Our division move is going to be very challenging, but I can’t wait to see what these kids can do,” Moreland said.
Pacific
Former swimmer Elizabeth Wamsley will be Pacific’s head coach this summer. She’s a sophomore at Hillsdale College, where she runs for the track and cross country programs. She was an NCAA Division II national qualifier in cross country.
Wamsley is a veteran of the Pirates and the FRAY Penguins programs.
Assistant coaches are current team members Rhyan Murphy, Miah Bonds and Issac Van Deven.
The team opens the season at JCC Chesterfield June 13.
The team returns home to host Chesterfield Farms June 20 before going to Fox Creek June 27.
Pacific returns home to host Country Lane Woods II June 27 and Union July 11.
Pacific’s dual meets will start at 6 p.m. this season.
The division championship meet will be held at Pacific Saturday, July 16.
Pacific also will field the area’s only dive team. Ainsley Virtudazo returns as the dive team’s head coach.
The dive team starts its schedule at home June 18 against the Missouri Athletic Club team.
Pacific dives June 25 at Lindgate, July 9 at Cool Dell and July 17 at the league’s championship meet at Cool Dell.
Union
The Squids will open the season at home against Fox Creek June 13.
Union stays home to host Country Lane Woods II June 20.
The Squids swim at Chesterfield Farms June 27 and in Chesterfield at JCC July 5.
The final dual meet will be at Pacific July 11. The division championship meet also runs at Pacific July 16.
Heading into practices, the team reported it had 106 swimmers on the roster.