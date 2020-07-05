Enjoy it while you can.
However, summer baseball is coming to an end.
All area teams plan to finish play in July for various reasons.
Area program directors have cited giving players the chance to have a summer vacation before the start of the fall season, and players heading to college the chance to have time to prepare for their moves.
“There had been some chatter about a postseason tournament, but we just could not finalize anything with the variations in schedules,” said Washington Post 218’s Kent Getsee.
“I enjoyed the summer baseball experience this year in that it allowed us to finally get some games in together and for the most part our teams were focused more on fun than winning,” Union Program Director Ryan Bailey said. “This summer was much more like little league with us batting all players in the lineup most games and doing free substitutions. We also were able to let a lot of guys pitch. Overall, it was nice to smile on a ball field.”
Getsee organized what was called the COVID League, comprised of traditional American Legion teams and club programs.
When the Missouri Department announced it would not hold a 2020 season under its sanction, Getsee was able to find many organizations that wanted to be able to have some form of a season.
That has allowed teams to play as many, or as few, games as they would like during May, June and July.
Finishing Up
The area’s first program to reach its conclusion is Union.
The Union AAA Show-Me Cats concluded their season Monday with a doubleheader in Festus. Union (8-5) was scheduled to play a doubleheader Tuesday in New Haven, but that game was rained out. Bailey said the games will not be made up.
The highlight for me this season was the 18U (AAA) team and just how they played and enjoyed themselves,” Bailey said. “Not only the wins, but just how they played, and I could see that we would have had a very good high school season. We’ll never know how that would have turned out, but after our first game, we all kind of looked at each other and knew that we would have had something special.”
Union’s AA, 15A and 14A teams also closed out the season. The AA team (5-4-1) had its Wednesday finale against the St. Louis Sting washed out.
The doubleheader would have been significant. Set for Veterans Memorial Park, it would have been Union’s only home event of the season.
Union has played all of its games on the road due to construction at Wildcat Ballpark and precautions at the Union High School facility.
The two Union A teams played Wednesday in Festus to conclude the season.
The 15A team (5-8-1) and the 14A team (2-11) had their final games at Festus rained out. They won’t be rescheduled.
The 14A team closed the season with a doubleheader sweep against Kirkwood.
Bailey said the only other baseball could be a high school scrimmage under the lights at Wildcat Ballpark later in July, but that would depend upon the completion of work there.
Washington Post 218 does not have any games scheduled beyond July 12.
“That is just a date that all of the coaches picked to play our last game for the season,” Getsee said. “I’m sure the city would rent the park to other teams but for us that’s when it will come to a conclusion.”
Getsee feels it’s a good stopping point.
“At that point each team will have played approximately 30 games, if not more, and we felt like that was a good number for the season and still allow people to have a little bit of freedom in the summer.”
The Washington AAA team (18-4 before Wednesday) still has eight more games before finishing the season July 12 in a three-team event with Ballwin and Alton, Ill.
The Post 218 AA team (18-3-2 before Wednesday) has seven July games scheduled and finishes July 12 against Alton, Ill.
The Washington A team (15-10) has five games scheduled for July, playing next Sunday at 5 p.m. against Ballwin. All remaining games are at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The season finale is another meeting with Pacific July 12 at 5 p.m.
Getsee feels July 12 is a good stopping date.
“Weird year for sure, knowing exactly when it will end, but we felt it best to put a time stamp on it.,” Getsee said. “We’ve been going at it hot and heavy at Ronsick, so in turn that puts the parents working pretty hard too. By the time we get to July 12, weather permitting, I think everyone will need a break.”
The area’s other three baseball programs have later stopping times.
The Midwest Rage (15-4-1), based at Dutzow Ballpark, will play through July 14. The Rage will host Eureka at 6 p.m. that night.
New Haven’s two baseball teams have games scheduled through July 15 (AA) and July 18 (AAA).
The New Haven AA team hosts Manchester July 15 at 6 p.m.
The New Haven AAA will play a doubleheader in Hannibal July 18 at 1 p.m.
The final area program to finish the season is Pacific.
The Pacific A (12-5) team hosts the St. Louis Sting July 22 at 6 p.m.
The Pacific AA (6-7-1) team is scheduled to finish July 24, hosting St. Peters in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
At this point, that will be the final game of the season for the summer baseball league.