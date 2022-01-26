Sullivan used numbers to sweep the Union wrestling Wildcats Wednesday night at home.
Sullivan won the boys meet, 61-6, and prevailed in girls action, 48-3.
Union had one winner in each meet.
On the boys side, Bowen Ward (170) recovered from a wrist injury suffered against Pacific to pin Austin Brock in 1:20.
In the girls meet, Lillie Zimmermann (115) picked up a 6-0 decision over Sullivan’s Karen Dietzler.
The rest of the contested matches were won by Sullivan.
Sullivan won five contested boys matches and two contested bouts on the girls side.
Sullivan’s boys winners were:
• Adam Peregoy (138) won an 11-3 major decision over Union’s Elias Neely.
• Ethan Hurt (145) claimed a 12-3 major decision over Union’s Hunter Garrett.
• Colton Brendel (152) pinned Union’s Cade Knese in 1:04.
• Ty Shetley (160) claimed a 15-0 technical fall over Michael Alvarado in two periods.
• Jordan Rice (220) pinned Union’s Bradley Scott in 1:14.
In girls contested matches, Sullivan’s winners were:
• Dorie Richardson (135) pinned Union’s Gracie Straatmann in 5:07.
• Julianna Graddy (141) pinned Ella Purschke in 2:53.
Sullivan’s forfeit winners on the boys side were Carter Blankenship (106), Curtis Rall (120), Eli Peregoy (126), Dominic Ransom (132), Bennett Sherrell (182) and Cayden Thacker (285).
Both teams were open at 113 and 195.
In the girls meet, Sullivan’s forfeit winners were Marina Smith (105), Jade Studdard (125), Cassandra Pritchett (130), Maria Schatzl (149), Hiley Pritchett (159) and Mackenzie Logsdon (235).
Both teams were open at 100, 110, 120, 174 and 194.
There were two boys exhibition matches. Union’s Gage Pritchett (152) pinned Sullivan’s Bryce Goings in 4:51. Sullivan’s Robert York (160) pinned Union’s Kota Antemate in 1:19.