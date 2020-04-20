With two conference titles, Sullivan teams were the tops of the Four Rivers Conference in the winter sports season.
Sullivan went undefeated in boys wrestling and also earned a share of the girls basketball title in a split with Union.
St. James ran the table on the conference in boys basketball.
St. Clair swept the rest of the conference in girls wrestling duals.
Boys Basketball
St. James was ranked No. 1 in the conference in a preseason poll and nobody was able to do anything to dispel that notion during league play.
At 7-0, St. James claimed its first conference title in a decade. The Tigers similarly went 7-0 in their last conference title season in 2009-10.
New Haven claimed second place with a 5-2 record.
Hermann and Sullivan tied for third at 4-3.
St. Clair and Pacific both went 3-4 to tie for fifth place.
Owensville went 2-5 to place seventh, ahead of only the 0-7 Union Wildcats, which were plagued with multiple injuries in the early part of the season.
While Union finished at the bottom of the league standings, the Wildcats were the last Four Rivers team standing in district tournament play and took Salem to overtime in the Class 4 District 9 semifinals.
Girls Basketball
Union and Sullivan split the bragging rights for the conference this season.
Union was the only team to defeat the Lady Eagles in league play and one of just three teams to beat Sullivan all season long. The other two were Rolla at the very start of the season and Carl Junction in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.
Sullivan got even in the Class 4 District 9 semifinals, knocking out the Lady ’Cats.
Union’s lone conference loss came against St. James after a weather-induced 10-day layoff between games.
St. James posted a 5-2 league record to finish third in the standings. A 55-32 home loss to St. Clair prevented the Lady Tigers from also staking a claim to the league title in a three-way split.
Hermann and St. Clair finished tied for fourth in the league at 4-3.
Owensville was the sixth-place team at 2-5, followed by the 1-6 New Haven Lady Shamrocks and the 0-7 Pacific Lady Indians.
Boys Wrestling
Sullivan mowed through the rest of the conference, going 5-0 in league duals.
The Eagles ultimately finished in a three-way tie for 10th place in Class 2 at the State Championship Tournament.
Union was the second-best duals team in the conference with a 4-1 league record.
Pacific took third at 3-2, followed by St. Clair (2-3), St. James (1-4) and Owensville (0-5).
Girls Wrestling
St. Clair posted a perfect 5-0 record in girls wrestling league duals.
Sullivan went 4-1, followed by St. James at 2-2.
St. James and Union did not wrestle a girls dual against each other and Union also did not hold a girls dual against Pacific.
Thus, Union finished with a 1-2 conference record.
Pacific went 1-3 and Owensville did not record a league win at 0-5.