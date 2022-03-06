The Salem boys basketball Tigers became a formidable foe late in the season, but weren’t enough to earn a second win on Sullivan’s home floor Wednesday.
Sullivan (11-15) advanced to the Class 4 District 3 championship game after topping the streaking Tigers (4-22) in the semifinal round, 41-32.
Salem previously won at Sullivan Feb. 16 and opened the district tournament Monday with its second win over St. Clair in as many weeks. This after Salem started the season with 19 consecutive losses.
A lockdown second quarter helped the Eagles avenge that prior loss. After trailing 10-8 at the end of the first quarter, Sullivan’s defense held Salem to only three points in the second period to go into halftime with a 20-13 lead.
“We played pretty good defensively,” Sullivan Head Coach Dino McKinney said. “We let them get loose a little bit early. Then we picked it up defensively and scored just enough to win. That’s what we’ve done all season.”
After three quarters, the Eagles remained in front, 29-21.
Blaine Sappington led Sullivan with 13 points on the night, knocking down six interior field goals and adding one point on a trip to the free-throw line.
Luke Todd was next for the Eagles with nine points, knocking down a triple and going a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe.
Kyle Lewis finished with seven points.
Gabe Dace added a pair of triples to net six points.
Charlie Lohden and Sam Summers each scored two points.
Levi Smith scored nine points to lead the Tigers.
Gunnar Konkel was next with eight points.
Bryson May’s seven points, Haiden Sanders’ six and Kaiden Gately’s two rounded things out for Salem on the scoresheet.
The Eagles advance to play St. James for the district title Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Sullivan won the earlier Four Rivers Conference meeting Feb. 18, 48-39.
“We were able to get them the first time, but with the athletic kids they have and their ability to make you turn the ball over, they’re a tough team to beat twice,” McKinney said. “The good thing is (having beaten them once), the kids go into it knowing they can do it.”
That rematch will be the second game of the night in Sullivan after the girls district championship game between Owensville and St. James tips off at 6 p.m.