And the best early-season junior varsity boys basketball team is...
The Sulllivan Eagles.
Sullivan defeated Washington, 54-39, to win the New Haven Tournament title Saturday evening.
The Eagles got past Hermann and Owensville on the way to the championship contest. There, Sullivan knocked off the Washington Blue Jays.
St. James won the third-place game, beating Owensville, 41-27. St. James opened with a win over Union before losing to Washington.
The Union Wildcats won the consolation title, beating Hermann, 32-29.
Union beat New Haven in the consolation semifinals, 45-42.
Hermann knocked out St. Clair in the consolation semifinals, 39-38.