Union junior Garrett Klenke carded the low score Tuesday during a Four Rivers Conference tri-meet at Sulllivan Golf Course.
Klenke shot 42, six strokes over par for nine holes, to earn medalist honors.
“Even though Garrett was the medalist, he played better than what his score showed,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said.
Sullivan won the team title with a score of 185. St. James was next at 201 with Union finishing at 205.
Sullivan was paced by Jordan Woodcock, who shot 44.
Kaleb White and Charlie Lohden each shot 45. Logan Watters ended at 51. Blaine Sappington was next at 59.
For the St. James Tigers, Wilson McDaniel and Hunter Redburn led the team at 48.
Harrison Janes was next at 51. Ryan Spurgeon shot 54, and Jacob Rinehart carded a 57.
Union’s other golfers were Trevor Baker at 51, Jace Pipes at 53, Connor Trybus at 59 and Will Herbst at 65.
“We struggled as a whole group,” Goddard said. “Sullivan’s greens are much different than what we are used to at Birch Creek. The ball releases much more than we expected, and we just couldn’t stick a green. We hope to make some adjustments the next couple of days to help reduce our scores for our busy week next week.”
In the JV match, Jacob Carpenter of St. James was the medalist at 61.
Caleb Adams shot 71 for the Tigers.
Union’s golfers were Lucas Bellville (64) and Dillon McDuffie (71).
Sullivan’s golfers were Drew Binsbacher (65), Cameron Jenkins (71) and Kaden Crump (72).