The Eagles took the rematch.
Sullivan (10-5-1, 2-2) avenged a previous Four Rivers Conference loss to Pacific (9-8, 4-1) Monday, 2-1.
Both teams scored once in the first half with Blake Bearden notching the Pacific goal.
The game remained deadlocked through the second period and two overtimes, sending the game to a penalty kick shootout.
In the shootout period, Sullivan outdid the Indians, 4-3.
The result puts a twist in the Four Rivers Conference title race as the win would have clinched at least a share of the title for Pacific.
Sullivan’s win opens the door for Union (3-1), which plays at Sullivan Oct. 12 and at home against Pacific Oct. 19.
A Union win against Sullivan would force a winner-take-all contest for the conference title between Union and Pacific at Stierberger Stadium.
Pacific plays Tuesday at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
The Indians go to Northwest next Tuesday for another nonconference match.