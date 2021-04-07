The Sullivan golf Eagles shot their way to a Four Rivers Conference dual victory at Sullivan Golf Course Wednesday.
Led by a 44-stroke effort from Kaleb White, the Eagles turned in a team score of 193, undercutting the visiting Pacific Indians by 19 strokes as Pacific finished with a score of 212.
Logan Watters (48), Jordan Woodcock (49) and Charlie Lohden (52) also factored into the Sullivan score.
Pacific’s individual round scores were not available at print deadline.
The Indians are next scheduled to tee off Wednesday at Hermann starting at 4 p.m.