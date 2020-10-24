For the second year in a row, the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles will be playing for a MSHSAA Class 3 state championship.
Sullivan (20-9) punched its ticket for the championship game by defeating Bowing Green (19-8) Saturday at home, 4-1.
The Lady Eagles took the lead, 1-0, in the bottom of the first inning. However, that came after Sullivan's defense threw a runner out at the plate in the top of the inning.
Kayla Ulrich's two-run double in the bottom of the fourth proved to be the decisive hit. Bowling Green put its run on the board in the top of the sixth, but Sullivan replied with an insurance run of its own.
Hanna Johanning was the winning pitcher with Jaedin Blankenship getting the final five outs for a save.
Riley Branson and Grace Halmick each had two hits while Ulrich and Alexis Johnson doubled.
The championship game will be against Savannah (18-1), a 1-0 winner over Blair Oaks in Saturday's other semifinal game.
The title contest will be played at Springfield's Killian Softball Complex Friday at 5 p.m.
More coverage of Saturday's semifinal and a look at the state championship game will be in Wednesday's Missourian.