St. Clair’s boys basketball Bulldogs climbed out of an early hole at Sullivan Friday.
However, Sullivan (12-8, 1-1) was able to withstand the late effort from St. Clair (8-11, 1-2) in Four Rivers Conference play, 42-37.
“Our kids battled all night and showed a lot of character coming back from the early deficit,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “It was a big crowd and not a lot of things went our way but our kids really competed and battled.”
Sullivan took a 15-3 lead at the end of the first quarter in front of its home crowd. St. Clair won the second quarter, 14-9, but the Eagles remained in front, 24-17, at the half.
The Bulldogs also won the third quarter, 10-5, but were still behind by a basket, 29-27, going into the final period.
“They came out and hit shots early and offensively we played too rushed and couldn’t make anything early,” Isgrig said. “Our defense wasn’t great in the first quarter, but credit to them for hitting some contested shots. The second and third quarters we played really well. We cut it to seven at half then had a good third quarter. Fourth quarter, we battled a lot of foul trouble and we played too soft on defense and didn’t get stops when we needed them.”
Jordan Rodrigue’s 13 points were the top mark for St. Clair. He connected on a trio of three-point shots to go with five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
“Jordan got hot in the third quarter and hit two deep threes in a row to bring it within one, then we took a lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter,” Isgrig said. “They did a really good job guarding Jordan and he played under control and didn’t force.”
Isaac Nunez tallied 10 points with one rebound, one steal and one assist.
Johnny Chapman posted eight points, three rebounds and one assist.
“Johnny Chapman came off the bench and hit a couple big shots for us,” Isgrig said. “He gave us really good minutes and kind of jump started us in the second quarter.
Hayden Johnson added three points, one rebound, one steal and one assist.
Alex Marler netted two points with two steals and one rebound.
Carter Short chipped in one point with seven rebounds and one assist.
Gabe Dace paced the Eagles with 15 points.
Other scorers included Gavin Dace (nine points), Sam Summers (eight), Drake Gawer (eight) and Seth Valley (two).
“There were a few lead changes in the fourth, but we couldn’t get the key stops when we needed them,” Isgrig said. “I loved our effort and mental toughness in the game, games like this are really going to help us as we prepare for the rest of the season.”
St. Clair is on the road again Tuesday for a conference matchup at Pacific at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs play at Union Friday in another Four Rivers Conference game. That is Union’s courtwarming.
