It wasn’t the way the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks had hoped to end the regular season.
Sullivan (12-14-6, 4-3) swept New Haven (12-12-3, 3-4) Tuesday in Sullivan, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20.
“It was a great night for our team,” Sullivan Head Coach Sarah Rochleau said. “I felt like we were able to get New Haven out of rhythm early in the match by serving tough, and we followed that up by playing some pretty good defense.”
New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said her team struggled.
“We came out flat and without much emotion,” Hoener said. “Physical effort was there, but we made too many mental errors to beat a good team.”
Sullivan, seeded fourth, opened Class 4 District 9 play with a five-set loss against host Union Thursday.
New Haven is the second seed in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament in Otterville. The Lady Shamrocks swept seventh-seeded Bunceton in the opening round Thursday.
Rochleau said Emma Brune and Maci Nolie stepped up in the win over New Haven.
“Junior outside hitter Emma Brune had a really nice night with 13 kills and just three errors while junior setter Maci Nolie did a phenomenal job running our offense,” Rochleau said.
Brune was the kills leader with 13. Erica Juergens was next with seven, and Raegan Johnson knocked down six kills. Nolie closed with four, Cassidy Cunningham and Ali Blue each had two, and Anna Brooks and Abby Wiegers had one kill apiece.
Nolie handed out 25 assists. Morgan Clonts and Brooks each added three. Carley Godfrey and Juergens added one assist apiece.
Wiegers had two blocks, and Cunningham and Juergens each added one.
Johnson served five aces. Emily Clonts and Nolie each had two.
Morgan Clonts picked up 20 digs, and Nolie recorded 19. Brooks had 12 digs, and Johnson was next with 11. Godfrey closed with nine digs. Brune ended with two. Emily Clonts posted one dig.
New Haven was led offensively by Aubri Meyer, who smacked seven kills. Natalie Covington was next with six kills. Lucy Hoener ended with four kills, and Lexi Feldmann added three. Liz Luecke contributed one kill.
Peyton Sumpter picked up 23 digs. Luecke was next with 15, and Meyer logged 14 digs. Covington closed with 10. Tressa Carver and Alayna Lagemann each had two digs. Miranda Yarbrough and Feldmann had one dig apiece.
Covington handed out 11 assists, and Lucy Hoener had 10.
Luecke, Feldmann and Lagemann each had two solo blocks. Meyer added one.
Luecke, Covington, Feldmann and Sumpter each served an ace.