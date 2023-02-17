The Lady Indians scored the first four points of the game, but Sullivan scored the next 12.
That start helped propel the host lady Eagles (10-12, 2-3) to a 48-29 home win over Pacific (7-16, 1-5) Monday in the Lady Indians’ penultimate Four Rivers Conference league game of the season.
Sullivan ended the first quarter with a 12-4 lead and started the second quarter in the bonus after seven fouls were called on the Lady Indians in the opening quarter.
“Sullivan killed us on the boards last night, getting several second chance shots and finishing underneath,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “We got in foul trouble early, sending three of our starters to the bench. We got in the bonus quickly just in the first quarter, allowing them to get to the free throw line multiple times.”
The score stood at 23-11 at halftime and 30-17 at the end of the third quarter as the Lady Eagles maintained their advantage.
Trinity Brandhorst tallied 10 points to lead the Lady Indians with three rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Molly Prichard netted six points while adding two rebounds and two blocked shots.
Shelby Kelemen notched four points along with seven rebounds and two assists.
Jaylynn Miller dropped in four points and grabbed three rebounds.
Liberty Blackburn posted two points with three rebounds and one block.
Anna Cox contributed two points.
Campbell Short ended with one point and one rebound.
Rhyan Murphy tallied four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Lexi Clark added four rebounds and one steal.
Aleyna Daniel and Lainie Greer each grabbed one rebound.
For Sullivan, Abby Peterson led the way to the tune of 21 points.
Dakayla McClain also hit double digits with 11 points.
Molly Lohden notched five points, followed by Delaney George with four, Hayli Venable with three, and Olivia Witt and Kylee McReynolds with two apiece.
Pacific wraps league play Thursday at Hermann with a 7:30 p.m. tip off, but the Lady Indians will still have two nonconference games remaining on the regular season schedule after that.