For over five innings, Tuesday’s softball game between St. Francis Borgia and Sullivan was up for grabs.
However, Sullivan (14-10) broke it open with six runs in the bottom of the sixth and defeated Borgia (10-9), 6-0.
“I think it was a great game by both teams,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “Both pitchers did an excellent job scattering hits for the majority of the game.”
Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said it was a close game.
“Last night’s game was a lot better than the score indicates,” Eggert said. “We played a 0-0 game into the bottom of the sixth when Sullivan was able to put their runs on the board.”
Neither side had much offense. Sullivan had three hits to Borgia’s two. Borgia made three errors to Sullivan’s one.
“We had scoring opportunities throughout the game,” Eggert said. “However, we could not get a hit when we needed it.”
Evvie Blankenship recorded the shutout for Sullivan, allowing two hits and striking out four.
Borgia’s Celia Gildehaus went 5.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks. She struck out nine.
“Celia Gildehaus pitched an outstanding game,” Eggert said.
Clara Nowak pitched the last two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on one hit and one walk. She fanned one.
Kayla Ulrich and Hannah Campbell doubled for Sullivan. Dorie Richardson singled.
Ulrich, Alexis Funkhouser and Hayli Venable walked.
Richardson, Funkhouser, Venable, Molly Lohden, Campbell and Evelynn Harris scored runs.
Campbell drove in two runs. Richardson, Lohden and Halmick each had one RBI.
Borgia’s hits were doubles by Paige Vogelgesang and Annabelle Roellig.
“I also think it is so neat to see how many of our girls play with each other throughout the summer season,”Crump said. “It provides a friendly, competitive atmosphere.”
