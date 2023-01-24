While the teams split the four contested matches, Sullivan was able to use open weight classes to seal its win over Union in girls wrestling action Wednesday.
Sullivan had three wrestlers take forfeits while Union had one for a net gain of 12 points.
In the four contested matches, Sullivan scored 12 points to Union’s 11.
• Union’s Brianna Keiser (120) posted a 15-0 technical fall over Sullivan’s Karen Dietzler.
• Union’s Gracie Straatmann (145) pinned Sullivan’s Katie Summers in 0:24.
• Sullivan’s Hannah Sumner (155) pinned Union’s Ashley Wright in 1:28.
• Sullivan’s Ruby Daily (190) pinned Union’s Destiny Vlcek in 0:19.
Sullivan’s Jade Studdard (130), Sadie Altimus (135) and Reya Bristow (235) were unopposed. Union’s Josey Alfermann (105) also had no opponent.
Union returns to action Friday at the St. Clair Tournament.