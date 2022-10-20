Sullivan secured at least a tie for second place in the Four Rivers Conference volleyball race Monday, defeating New Haven, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.
“Sullivan is a good team and they played good defense last night,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “But, we won’t win games with as many hitting and serving errors that we had.”
Sullivan ended FRC play at 19-12-3 overall, 5-2 in the league.
Both Union (19-9, 4-2) and Pacific (15-9-1, 4-2) can tie Sullivan with wins Tuesday. Union travels to St. James (2-24-2, 0-6) while Pacific hosts Owensville (5-18-4, 1-5) to close out the regular season.
New Haven (14-11-5, 2-5) next plays Friday in the Class 1 District 5 Tournament in Sedalia against either Columbia Independent or Bunceton/Prairie Home. The Lady Shamrocks are seeded second to host Sacred Heart. The championship will take place Saturday.
Sullivan is the host and top seed in the Class 3 District 9 Tournament which starts Thursday. The Lady Eagles have a first-round bye and will play either Owensville or Cuba in the semifinals Saturday at 5 p.m.
The championship match is Monday at 6 p.m.
Against Sullivan, Aubri Meyer led New Haven with 11 kills. Avery Strubberg posted five while Alayna Lagemann and Sam Mendenhall each had four. Tressa Carver recorded three kills, Liz Luecke had two and Megan Hoerstkamp had one.
Hoerstkamp picked up 25 digs. Strubberg was next with 11. Meyer had six, Luecke posted five, Carver had four, Lagemann added two while Mendenhall and Izzy Hale each had one dig.
Luecke had 17 assists while Carver ended with 10. Mendenhall added one.
Lagemann posted four solo blocks. Luecke and Strubberg each had a block assist.
Lagemann served two aces. Carver, Holtmeyer, Mikayla McFerrin and Meyer served one ace apiece.
Sullivan statistics were not available at deadline.