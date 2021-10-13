Foreshadowing a potential Class 3 District 3 semifinal matchup, the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles defeated St. Francis Borgia Regional Tuesday in Washington, 5-2.
“I think our girls did a great job making adjustments the second time around in the batting order,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “Defensively, we need to clean up a few things, but overall I thought we played well.”
Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said there were many positives in the game.
“I was very pleased with our team’s effort last night,” Eggert said. “Celia (Gildehaus) set the tone in the circle and did what she could to keep us in the game. I am proud of the way our girls went out and fought. Sullivan is a good team that is well coached.”
Before any postseason match could happen, Sullivan (19-6) would have to beat No. 8 St. Clair, and Borgia (7-15), the fifth seed, would have to defeat Ursuline Academy. If both teams win those games, they would play next Thursday in the district semifinals in Sullivan.
“Our team has made a lot of progress throughout the season, and I hope last night’s game continues to motivate us moving forward,” Eggert said.
Tuesday’s regular season matchup was scoreless until the fourth inning. Sullivan scored twice in the top of the fourth. Borgia scored once in the bottom of that inning.
The Lady Eagles added two more runs in the fifth, and Borgia scored once in the sixth.
Sullivan added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Sullivan outhit Borgia, 8-5. Each team made one error.
Kayla Ulrich had three of the Sullivan hits, including a pair of home runs.
Sophia Weirich and Jaedin Blankenship each had two hits. Blankenship tripled.
Riley Branson had the other Sullivan hit.
Alexis Funkhouser walked twice and had a sacrifice fly.
Grace Halmick stole a base.
Ulrich scored twice, and Branson, Molly Lohden and Halmick scored once.
Ulrich and Blankenship each had two RBIs. Funkhouser drove in one.
For Borgia, Paige Vogelgesang recorded a pair of singles.
Elizabeth Sinnott homered, and Amanda Dorpinghaus doubled.
Noelle Hanneken walked.
Vogelgesang and Sinnott scored. Sinnott recorded both RBIs.
Evvie Blankenship started in the circle for Sullivan and went five innings, allowing a run on three hits and one walk. She struck out seven and earned the win.
Jaedin Blankenship pitched the last two innings for a save, allowing an unearned run on two hits and one walk. She struck out three.
Gildehaus went the distance for the Lady Knights, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks. She struck out eight Sullivan batters.
Borgia-IWA
Borgia lost Thursday on the road to Incarnate Word Academy, 3-2.
Vogelgesang had three of the seven Borgia hits. She doubled as did Sinnott.
Vogelgesang went the distance, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks. She struck out three.
New Haven’s Sophia Otten pitched for Incarnate Word, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out 12.