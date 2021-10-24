Sullivan’s quest to defend its MSHSAA Class 3 softball title continued Wednesday with a 7-0 quarterfinal win over Logan-Rogersville.
“We really played well on Wednesday,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “Jaedin Blankenship had her best game of the season and our defense was there to back her up. We made good adjustments at the plate and had timely hits.”
Playing at Sullivan Bank Ballpark, the Lady Eagles (26-9) dominated the visitors. Logan-Rogersville ended its season at 20-9.
Sullivan was the visiting team and opened scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the second.
The Lady Eagles added two more runs in the third and finished it with three runs in the top of the sixth.
Sullivan outhit Logan-Rogersville, 7-3. The Lady Wildcats committed six errors in the quarterfinal game.
Jaedin Blankenship went the distance for Sullivan, completing the shutout on three hits and one walk. She fanned eight Logan-Rogersville players.
Blankenship also paced the offense with two hits.
Kayla Ulrich, Molly Lohden, Hayli Venable, Riley Branson and Dorie Richardson had one hit apiece.
“Riley Branson was moved from the two to the eight hole in the lineup and it really paid off,” Crump said. “She was a difference maker for sure.”
Evvie Blankenship was hit by a pitch. Branson stole a base and sacrificed.
Grace Halmick scored three of the Sullivan runs. Evvie Blankenship, Venable, Branson and Richardson each scored once.
Ulrich and Branson each had two RBIs.
Jenna McKenzie pitched for the Lady Wildcats, allowing seven runs, two earned, on seven hits and one hit batter. She struck out six.
Ali Icenhower had two hits, including a double. Jenna Lane singled.
Gracie Kibby recorded the game’s lone walk.
Springfield games
“We are excited to be heading back to the final four,” Crump said. “It’s always our goal to extend our season as long as we can. It means more memories get to be made with a great group of kids.”
Up next for Sullivan is Blair Oaks (30-4), a 6-1 quarterfinal winner over Fulton Wednesday. That game will be played at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield next Friday at 2 p.m.
The other semifinal is between Perryville (16-13) and Chillicothe (29-4). That also will be played Friday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m.
The third-place game will be played that evening at 7:30 p.m. The title game will be Saturday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m.