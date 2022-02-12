For the second time this season, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks went to overtime in a Four Rivers Conference game.
Host Sullivan defeated the Lady Shamrocks in an extra session, 56-50.
Sullivan improved to 6-11 overall, 1-1 in the Four Rivers Conference. New Haven fell to 13-7, 2-2.
“Overall I couldn’t be more proud of our girls and the effort we gave last night,” Sullivan Head Coach Jordan Flora said. “We got down by 13 points at one point and continued to work hard defensively, be unselfish, and make great extra passes. It was a great team win for our girls and we are excited for what’s to come.”
New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said his team played well at times, but not long enough to win.
“We were unable to put four good quarters together,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We played a really strong 1st half, but we followed it up with a rough third quarter.”
New Haven took a 16-8 lead after one quarter, and was up at the half, 23-14.
Sullivan came back in the third quarter, and it was 29-28 in favor of the Lady Eagles going to the fourth quarter.
“We have struggled all season in the third quarter, but last night we outscored them 15-5 and took the lead,” Flora said.
New Haven scored late to tie it at 46-46 going to overtime.
“In overtime Kylee McReynolds and Abby Peterson both hit threes, along with a charge by Dakayla McClain and some big free throws to seal the deal,” Flora said.
Peterson led Sullivan with 22 points, including one three-point basket. She scored seven of the 10 Sullivan points in overtime.
She was 7-9 from the free-throw line. As a team, Sullivan went 12-20 from the stripe.
Molly Lohden knocked down four threes and ended with 14 points.
McReynolds netted 10 points with two three-point shots.
McClain netted six points.
Delaney George added four points.
Brenna Langenberg led New Haven with 14 points and went 4-4 from the free-throw stripe. As a team, New Haven went 11-14 from the line.
Aubri Meyer scored 13 points while hitting three of four free throws.
Mackenzie Wilson netted 12 points, including all three of New Haven’s three-point baskets. She also went 3-4 from the stripe.
Emma Rohlfing netted five points. Peyton Sumpter, Natalie Covington and Jessica Underwood each scored two points.
“We did a really good job in the first half, limiting Sullivan’s open looks by running shooters off the three-point line, and having strong gap help on drivers,” Peirick said. “In the third quarter, we failed to get ball pressure, and we were late to get to open shooters. Credit to Sullivan for knocking down shots in the second half. They hit eight three-pointers on the night, and seven in the second half plus OT. It seemed like every time that we would gain momentum in the second half, they would have someone step up and hit a big shot.”