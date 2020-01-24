Sullivan stepped up in the second half Saturday to shut down Union’s Lady ’Cats in the Union Tournament semifinals, 45-29.
“I’m extremely proud of our girls defensively,” Sullivan Head Coach Jordan Flora said. “Holding them to two points in the third quarter was huge. Every one of our players stepped up to the challenge and did what we expected them to do. It was just a fun game. I was proud of the girls.”
The Lady Eagles (13-1), who advanced to play Webster Groves in the event’s championship game Feb. 15 (time TBA), limited Union to just nine points in the second half while moving to the win.
“They’re athletic, they’re tall and their guards shoot it well,” said Flora. “It’s going to be a tough game either way. Watching them knock off Jefferson City was a big win for them. I’ll have to do a little more scouting and see how we’re going to play them. It’s going to be a good game. Josh Spuhl was at Pacific for a long time and he’s a good coach.”
Union Assistant Coach Nick Kelley was coaching the Lady ’Cats after Head Coach Pat Rapert was ejected in the first-round win over St. Francis Borgia Regional and had to miss this game.
“The girls took care of what they were supposed to do in the first half and knocked down some big open shots,” Union Assistant Coach Nick Kelley said. “We knew we were going to get those opportunities there. We just struggled in the second half getting those to finish.”
Union (10-2) will face top-seeded Jefferson City for third place at a later date.
The tournament was slightly modified after Friday’s games were called off due to winter weather. Tournament Director Dan Ridgeway acted quickly to run the first two games Saturday as scheduled and substituted the two postponed semifinal games for the scheduled third place and championship. The final two games have not been rescheduled yet.
Saturday’s semifinal was close for a bit. Sullivan led 10-9 after one quarter while Union’s Reagan Rapert hit a buzzer-beater from three-point range.
“Rapert came out on fire and buried some deep threes,” Flora said. “We told Riley Lock that she needed to get up on her a little more to try to create a little more pressure and make sure we get off on the help side. We did that and slowed her down a little bit. She’s a great player. She buried some big threes in the first half.”
Sullivan scored the final six points in the second quarter to take a 20-19 lead at the half.
And, that’s where Union’s offense peaked.
Sullivan scored the first 12 points of the third quarter. Rapert scored with 1:12 to play to break that run. It was Union’s lone basket of the quarter. Sullivan was up 34-22 after three quarters.
Sullivan continued the trend in the fourth quarter. Union slowly found its scoring touch, but Sullivan worked on ball possession and kept it away from Union’s shooters in the closing minutes.
“We struggled to execute offensively,” Kelley said. “We got a little lazy on defense and in transition and they took advantage of us there. We couldn’t find good offensive flow in the second half and that was the difference in the game.”
Mallory Shetley was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points. She went 2-3 from the free-throw line and was the only Sullivan player to attempt free throws.
Kya Harbour was next with 13 points. She hit three of the team’s five three-point baskets.
Hanna Johanning ended with seven points, including one three-point basket.
Rylee Denbow scored five points with a three-point shot.
“We had a lot of second chance and third chance opportunities,” Flora said. “That first half, we didn’t crash as well as we needed to. We made that quick adjustment at halftime. The girls crashed the boards and got some big buckets late, especially.”
Rapert was Union’s top scorer with 15 points. She knocked down three of Union’s seven three-point baskets and went 4-4 from the free-throw line.
For the game, Union was 4-6 from the free-throw stripe. Rapert had one of the team’s two two-point baskets.
Megan Siedhoff and Jessi Clark each ended with six points, all on three-point baskets.
Emily Gaebe scored two points.