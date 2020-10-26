New playoff system.
Same results.
Sullivan’s softball Lady Eagles (19-9) shut out Logan-Rogersville (27-7) on the road Thursday, 4-0, to advance to the MSHSAA Class 3 semifinals.
It’s the third year in a row Sullivan has gone this far in the playoffs. And the Lady Eagles have made postseason play every year since 2008.
Sullivan will host Bowling Green (19-7) Saturday in the semifinals at 2 p.m.
It’s the first year for the five-class system, and with the new format, there are only eight districts in Class 3. It also marks a change from having the semifinals, championship and third-place game at one site.
The winner will advance to the state title game Oct. 29 in Springfield. The winner gets either Blair Oaks (24-6) or Savannah (17-1) in the title contest. There is no third-place game this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday’s quarterfinal game originally was scheduled for Wednesday, but wet field conditions forced it to be pushed back.
The game remained scoreless until the top of the fifth, when Sullivan scored two runs. The Lady Eagles got a two-run home run from Kayla Ulrich in the top of the seventh to pad the lead.
Sullivan outhit Logan-Rogersville in the game, 7-3.
Hanna Johanning was the winning pitcher, going 6.1 innings while allowing three hits and five walks. She struck out nine.
Jaedin Blankenship earned a save, getting a double play to end the contest. She faced one batter.
Ulrich was the hitting leader with four of the seven hits, including the home run. She drove in all four runs and scored once.
The other hits were singles by Alexis Funkhouser, Alyssa Sharp and Grace Halmick. Johanning drew the team’s lone walk.
Riley Branson sacrificed.
Funkhouser, Sharp and Halmick scored the other runs.
Jenna Lane, Halle Miles and Cassidy Coambs had hits for Logan-Rogersville. Lane and Coambs both doubled.
Ali Icenhower walked twice. Jessi Jenkins, Grace Kibby and Kendall Meadors walked once.
Miles pitched for Logan-Rogersville, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk. She struck out 11 batters.