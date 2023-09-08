Sullivan ace Evvie Blankenship continued to live up to her name Tuesday, blanking Pacific’s softball Lady Indians in Four Rivers Conference play.
Sullivan ace Evvie Blankenship continued to live up to her name Tuesday, blanking Pacific’s softball Lady Indians in Four Rivers Conference play.
The Lady Eagles (3-2, 1-0) started league play with a home win, 10-0, over Pacific (4-3, 0-1).
Sullivan scored twice in the third inning, twice in the fourth, three times in the fifth and once in the sixth.
The Lady Indians put together three hits off Blankenship, the biggest being a Brooke Bearden double in the fourth inning.
Ellie Groom singled in the first inning and drew a walk in the sixth. She also stole a base
Ashlynn Young walked to lead off the first inning and later singled in the third. She stole twice.
Blankenship struck out 10 batters across six innings.
She was opposed in the circle by Pacific’s Jaylynn Miller, who limited Sullivan to 10 runs (seven earned) across five innings on five hits and two walks.
Miller recorded three strikeouts.
Sullivan totaled five hits with singles from Molly Lohden, Hayli Venable, Rae Corwin, Morgan Braun and Evelyn Harris.
Dorie Richardson and Corwin each worked a walk.
The Lady Eagles benefited from five Pacific errors.
Kynlee Peterson, Venable and Corwin each scored two runs. Lohden, Richardson, Blankenship and Braun all scored once.
Lohden, Venable, Corwin, Braun and Harris were each credited with an RBI.
Venable, Lohden and Richardson each stole a base.
Pacific plays this weekend at the Jerry Joyce Tournament, hosted by Seckman at the Arnold Athletic Association.
The Lady Indians share a pool with Francis Howell North, St. Dominic and Seckman.
