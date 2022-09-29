A stingy defense was one of the keys to victory for the Sullivan Eagles in Week 5.
Sullivan (3-2, 1-2) gained its first Four Rivers Conference victory and snapped a two-game losing streak on its homecoming night, defeating Pacific (0-5, 0-3), 30-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A stingy defense was one of the keys to victory for the Sullivan Eagles in Week 5.
Sullivan (3-2, 1-2) gained its first Four Rivers Conference victory and snapped a two-game losing streak on its homecoming night, defeating Pacific (0-5, 0-3), 30-0.
“We had some nice drives, but stalled out again twice inside the 10-yard line,” Pacific Head Coach Paul Day said. “It was more punts than we have forced this year. That got us off the field. We had zero penalty yards and only one turnover, so I was pleased with that. We’ve just got to figure out ways to score when we’re near the goal line.”
The Eagles opened up a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and went into halftime with a 22-point edge.
Pacific put together 209 yards of total offense to Sullivan’s 362.
After a scoreless third quarter, Sullivan junior running back Franky Erxleben added his second rushing touchdown in the final period to cap the scoring.
Erxleben’s first touchdown, an 89-yard scamper in the second quarter, was the longest strike of the night.
“He had two or three long runs at critical times,” Day said.
Statistics
Freshman quarterback Seth Stack was 7-24 passing for 100 yards and one interception.
Stack ran 10 times for 27 yards.
Weston Kulick was the top receiver with four grabs for 92 yards.
Colton Kossuth led out of the backfield with 81 yards on 21 carries.
Jaden Thomas carried once for one yard and caught three passes for eight yards.
Defensive statistics from the contest were unavailable at print deadline.
Erxleben had the most productive night of anybody on the field. He finished the contest with 147 rushing yards on six carries and caught one pass for six yards.
Quarterback Gabe Dace was 7-11 passing for 75 yards and a score.
Jeremiah Rodriguez ran for 41 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Dayton Skaggs carried seven times for 33 yards.
Other runners included Gabe Dace (three for 24 yards), Gavin Dace (two for 10), Jordan Rice (three for nine), Aidan Cain (two for eight), Dominic Ransom (two for eight) and Jonathon Martin (one for seven).
Rice ran in a pair of successful two-point conversion tries.
Martin made two catches for 45 yards and a score.
Gavin Dace pulled in two catches for 11 yards.
Bryan Kayden caught one pass for three yards.
Week 6
This coming week will see the Indians host one of Day’s former schools, Owensville, in another Four Rivers Conference matchup.
The Dutchmen (3-2, 1-1) are coming off a 38-16 loss to Hermann in Week 5.
Owensville holds wins over Cuba, 50-0, Warrenton, 12-6 in overtime, and St. James, 42-8.
The other Dutchman loss came in Week 2 against Eldon, 27-26.
Owensville has a different look to its offense this season after graduating the Four Rivers Conference’s offensive player of the year, Brendan Decker, and his top receiving target, Derek Brandt.
Junior Blake Elliott is the team’s quarterback this season. He has completed 15 of 35 attempted passes for 217 yards and two scores while also rushing for 254 yards and five touchdowns.
Junior Tanner Meyer is the team’s leading rusher with 280 yards and two scores on 50 carries.
Senior wideout Bryce Payne (five catches for 51 yards) and junior tight end Garrett Crosby (three for 46 and two touchdowns) lead Elliott’s receiving corps.
The Dutchmen have won three consecutive meetings in the head-to-head series with Pacific.
District
Pacific is currently seeded No. 7 out of seven teams in Class 4 District 2 with 14.5 points.
St. Mary’s (4-1, 52.7) and Rockwood Summit (4-1, 52.12) continue to hold a slight edge over unbeaten Union (5-0, 47.6) in the race for the district’s top seed.
Rounding things out are Gateway (3-2, 36.3), Windsor (3-2, 31.6) and Affton (1-4, 19.7).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.