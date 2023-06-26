Things are getting complicated at the top of the Ninth District Junior Legion standings.
Sullivan Post 18 (5-5, 3-3) notched a 6-3 league victory over Washington Post 218 (10-7, 3-2) Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The win halted a six-game winning streak by Post 218.
The win left Washington and Sullivan fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Ninth District standings.
In Wednesday’s game, Post 218 scored a run in the bottom of the first, but Sullivan came back with five runs in the top of the third.
From there, Post 218 played catch-up. Sullivan added another run in the top of the sixth. Post 218 finally was able to break through in the seventh, scoring twice before Sullivan ended it.
Washington struggled against Sullivan starter Cam Koch, who went 5.2 innings while allowing one run on five hits and four walks. He struck out seven.
Gibson Halbert got two outs, allowing two runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batter.
Jansen Loeb got the last two outs and was credited with a save.
Offensively, Beau Beckett logged two hits while Koch, Dustin Lappe and Kaden Smith each had one hit.
Sullivan batters took advantage of seven walks as well.
Brennan Bouse walked twice. Koch, Loeb, Beckett, Nate McReynolds and Smith walked once.
Koch stole a base.
Koch, Lappe, Bouse, Halbert, McReynolds and Smith scored runs.
Lappe drove in two. Beckett and Smith each had one RBI.
Lane Roettering took the loss for Washington, pitching 2.2 innings while allowing five runs (two earned) on one hit, five walks and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Lane Kohlbusch pitched the last 4.1 innings, allowing a run on four hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Drew Eckhoff had two of the six Washington hits. Brody O’Hanlon, Ryan Williams, Justin Mort and Owen Bolzenius each singled once.
Kaden Patke and Cohen Jasper walked twice. O’Hanlon and Bolzenius walked once.
Williams and O’Hanlon each stole a base. Colton Carrier had a sacrifice fly.
Williams scored two of the Washington runs. O’Hanlon crossed the plate once.
Mort drove in two runs. Carrier added one RBI.
Washington returns to action Saturday, hosting Maryland Heights of the 10th District at 3:20 p.m.
Post 218 hosts Hannibal Post 55 Sunday at 5 p.m. and visits Ninth District leader St. Peters Post 313 Monday at 8 p.m.
Washington wraps up the regular season with home games against Wentzville Post 323 Tuesday at 8 p.m. and Wednesday against Valmeyer, Illinois, at 6 p.m.
Sullivan played Thursday at home, hosting Wentzville Post 323.
Post 18 finishes the regular season at Hillsboro Monday, and at home against St. Charles Post 313 Tuesday, and Pacific Post 320 Wednesday.
