Is this the year?
Seeking its first state softball championship, the Sullivan Lady Eagles play the Savannah Lady Savages Friday at Springfield’s Killian Softball Complex. First pitch is 5 p.m.
“It’s so much about logic versus heart,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “It doesn’t matter what we did last year, or even what we did today (in the semifinals). All that matters is what we do next Friday.”
The Lady Eagles (20-8) are no strangers to either the Class 3 championship game or Savannah (18-1).
This is Sullivan’s fifth state title game appearance, and second in a row. The Lady Eagles were second in 2019, 2016, 2003 and 1979.
Sullivan also earned third-place finishes in 2018 and 2011.
This is Sullivan’s 13th consecutive year of winning district titles.
“It’s all about the team,” Shortstop Kayla Ulrich said. “You don’t do anything for yourself. You work for your teammates. You work for your coaches. You work for your parents.”
In all of Sullivan’s postseason success, one trophy has eluded the Lady Eagles — a state title.
And, that’s something Crump and her team are looking to change this year.
Savannah knocked off Blair Oaks in the other Class 3 semifinal Saturday. Kenzie Schopfer struck out 10 Lady Falcons in the game played in Jefferson City.
The Lady Savages scored the game’s lone run in the sixth when Kaia Calloway homered.
Calloway also homered last year against Sullivan in the Class 3 semifinals, a game Sullivan won, 10-2. Both Savannah runs in that game came via solo home runs.
This won’t be Sullivan’s first time at the Killian Softball Complex this season. The Lady Eagles went 3-2 in a tournament there Oct. 2-5.
Sullivan entered the playoffs on a two-game losing streak, falling against larger school powers Eureka and Marquette. But once the Lady Eagles took the field for the postseason, it’s been business as usual. Sullivan outscored its opposition, Cuba and Salem, in the district tournament by a combined 22-0 score.
In the quarterfinals last Thursday at Logan-Rogersville, Sullivan won, 4-0.
Bowling Green became the first team to score on the Lady Eagles in the postseason, pushing a run across the plate on a wild pitch in Saturday’s semifinal, but the Lady Eagles kept rolling, 4-0.
Likely to start in the circle Friday will be Hanna Johanning or Jaedin Blankenship.
Johanning is 10-4 with a 2.61 ERA over 85.2 innings. She has allowed 59 hits and 79 walks while striking out 119. She has started 20 of the 23 games she’s pitched, going the distance six times.
Blankenship has pitched in 23 games, going 10-5 with two saves and a 2.61 ERA. She has six complete games. Over 77.2 innings, Blankenship has allowed 63 hits and 25 walks while striking out 89.
Blankenship and Ulrich are the team’s top batters. Blankenship carries a .476 average with nine doubles, three triples and eight home runs. She’s scored 38 times and driven in 38 runs. She also leads the team with 23 stolen bases.
Ulrich bats .465 with 14 doubles, four triples and seven home runs. She has scored 36 times and driven in 32. Ulrich had the big hit, a two-run double, in the semifinal victory.
“Kayla’s work ethic is outstanding,” Crump said. “It is just unbelievable. She comes up clutch. She’s never rattled. She walks up there as calm as she can be and just hits. That kid flat out plays.”
Sophia Weirich (.429) and Madyson Stahl (.415) also are hitting over .400. Weirich, Sullivan’s catcher, has two home runs to go with nine doubles and a triple. Stahl, who has one double and five triples, missed the semifinal victory.
Riley Branson (.393) is not far off the mark. She also has a double and a triple. Blankenship is hitting .369 with four doubles, one triple and two home runs.
Alexis Johnson, who doubled in the semifinal, has three doubles, one triple and is batting .328 for the season.
For a season where nobody knew if it would even be completed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crump said everything has been positive.
“Nobody knew what to expect this year,” Crump said. “We can’t be anything but grateful. We’re 100 percent blessed and absolutely grateful.”