Can Sullivan’s football Eagles make history?
The Eagles (10-2) host St. Charles West (9-2) Friday at 7 p.m. in a MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal game.
Sullivan last won a district title in 2012, going 12-1 while losing at Webb City in a Class 4 quarterfinal.
Sullivan last advanced beyond that level in 1976, reaching the Class 3A championship before losing to the now-closed Joplin Memorial, 31-0.
If you want to go to Friday’s game, tickets must be purchased through MSHSAA.org. Click on tickets and proceed from there.
St. Charles West comes into Sullivan on a four-game winning streak. The Warriors suffered losses to St. Dominic in Week 1, 49-12, and Potosi in Week 7, 55-31.
St. Charles West has wins over Francis Howell North, University City, Winfield, Warrenton, Orchard Farm, St. Charles, Ft. Zumwalt East, Wright City and Lutheran North.
In the wins, the Warriors have held opponents to 21 or fewer points. In the playoffs, St. Charles West has surrendered seven points in the last two games.
The top seed in Class 3 District 3, the Warriors are led by quarterback Daine Taylor, who has completed 65 of 119 pass attempts for six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
He also has 254 rushing yards on 42 attempts with three touchdowns.
The player to watch is Jacob Kirt. He has been the workhorse in the backfield with 232 rushes for 1,738 yards and 21 scores.
Jack Anzalone is another threat in the backfield with 108 carries for 498 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Morgan Regot has run for 245 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries.
Only four players have caught passes with three of them having 11 or more receptions.
Kyle Cotton leads the way with 38 catches for 498 yards and four touchdowns. Kyle Quinn has caught 11 passes for 196 yards and three scores.
Amir Martin has 18 catches for 275 yards and one touchdown.
Regot leads the defense with 116 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Louis Dieckman has 52 total tackles and nine sacks.
Quinn leads the team with four interceptions.
Ryan Beer has hit 34 extra-point kicks.
Sullivan, which edged St. Clair for the Class 3 District 4 title, 14-13, hasn’t lost since Sept. 16. The Eagles fell to St. Clair, 27-14, in the Four Rivers Conference meeting.
Sullivan’s other loss was in Week 3 to Union, 29-12, a game which Sullivan led in the fourth quarter before Union broke it open.
Sullivan’s wins have been over Northwest, De Soto, Pacific, Hermann, St. James, Owensville, North County, Salem, Owensville and the rematch over St. Clair.
In the wins, Sullivan has five shutouts and hasn’t allowed more than 14 points.
In recent years, Eddie Haar’s team has lined up in tight formations, but this team has gotten mileage out of throwing the ball.
Gabe Dace has completed 75 of 119 pass attempts for 1,184 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Eight different players have over 100 rushing yards, led by 1,000-yard rusher Franky Erxleben. He has 124 carries for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Next is Gabe Dace at 58-595 and six scores.
Jeremiah Rodriguez has 66 rushes for 358 yards and six scores.
Dominic Ransom has run 36 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Dayton Skaggs has 159 rushing yards on 39 carries. He’s scored once.
Jonathon Martin has run 18 times for 125 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Dace has 121 yards on 24 carries and Robert York has six carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
On the receiving side, there are five receivers with over 100 yards.
Tight end Sam Summers has caught 13 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Martin has grabbed 14 passes for 257 yards and four scores.
Gavin Dace has 13 receptions for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Brian Kayden has 14 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown while Erxleben has caught 15 passes for 127 yards and one score.
Erxleben is the team’s top tackler with 90 total stops to go with a fumble recovery and an interception. Gavin Dace has 73 tackles and Martin is next at 69. Jordan Rice has posted 65 stops.
Colton Brendel is the sacks leader with two. Gavin Dace has recovered three fumbles. Ransom is the interceptions leader with five.
The Sullivan-St. Charles West game is the only Class 3 quarterfinal to be played Friday night. It’s expected to be a cold night with a low near 16, according to the National Weather Service.
The winner will play either Boonville (8-4) or Reeds Spring (9-2) Saturday, Nov. 26, in the semifinals. Boonville hosts Saturday at 1 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket, Cardinal Ritter (11-0) visits Park Hills Central (11-1) Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Maryville Spoofhounds (8-3) host the Pleasant Hill Roosters (10-1) Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Class 3 championship game will be played at Columbia’s Faurot Field Dec. 3.