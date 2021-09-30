The Sullivan Eagles (2-3, 1-2) used a bruising running game to run past the Pacific Indians (2-3, 1-2) Friday night in Pacific by a score of 55-26.
The Eagles amassed 483 yards rushing on 53 carries for an average of 9.11 yards per carry on the night. Sullivan had three backs to go over the 100-yard mark and a fourth who pushed the mark.
Ian King led all rushers with 172 yards. Alex Goly had 109 yards and one touchdown. Next was Jeremiah Rodriguez with 104 yards and four touchdowns, then Franky Erxleben for 96 yards and two scores.
“All of those guys deserve mention, but our offensive line played great tonight, and hats off to them,” Sullivan Head Coach Eddie Haar said.
Pacific Head Coach Paul Day credited the Eagles.
“There’s no doubt they did a great job of running the football at us,” Day said. “That was really the whole game. They were able to run the football at us and made us running the football difficult, and at the end of the day, you have to get stops. We have got to figure out a way to stop people from running the football.”
Pacific gained 217 yards on the ground with Makai Parton running 20 times for 125 yards. Luke Meyer gained 97 yards on 15 carries and Ethan Hall ran once for four yards.
Meyer returned to quarterback the full game and he was 8-15 for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Ethan Hall caught four passes for 94 yards. Trenton Johnson caught two passes for 77 yards and Izach Reeder snagged two passes for 17 yards.
Nathaniel Knaff led the defense with seven solo tackles. Hall had six stops. Reeder had six solo tackles and six assists. Jaden Thomas had six solo tackles and one assist.
Blake McKay ended with five tackles and seven assists. Parton made four stops with one assist.
In other stats for Sullivan, Gabe Dace completed two of three passes for 26 yards and one touchdown. Trevor Carey caught a pass for 23 yards. Alex Goly had one catch for three yards.
Haar said it was a big night, and his whole team played well.
“We came out firing on all three cylinders,” Haar said, “all three phases of the game, from the beginning. Everything we do starts from the offseason. We are always talking team first, team first. When we are together in practice, meetings or film, it’s always about the team.”
Sullivan’s special teams came up big with two plays. One was a blocked punt in the first half and then a fake punt late in the game to seal the victory.
“They made two big plays on special teams,” Day said, “the fake punt we didn’t execute on and the blocked punt down here in our end of the field. It’s tough when that happens and makes a huge difference moving forward. We have got to find a way to get better.”
Sullivan’s defense was able to come up with a few big stops in the game.
“They came up big for us,” Haar said. “The last couple of weeks of practice, we have been really physical, and finally last week it showed. Tonight, it really showed, and that is kind of what we are looking for.”
“I think we only had one turnover,” Day said. “But for us in the first half, we had three drives where we had a first down and had it going. Then we would get a penalty — whether it was holding or illegal procedure, we had several of those. At some point we have to get out of our own way offensively. We did some really good things on offense, but we could never put together anything consistent, and a big part of that was how they played over there.”
Sullivan will host the Hermann Bearcats (3-2, 2-0) in a Four Rivers Conference game Friday.
Pacific will travel to play the Owensville Dutchmen (4-1, 1-1) Friday. Hermann defeated Owensville 36-35 last Friday.
“It will take more of the same thing next week,” Haar said. “We have to keep working hard and focusing on ourselves. It has been kind of the key the last two weeks. We can’t worry about anything else except ourselves and trying to get better every week.”
Day said his team has to improve to have a chance against the Dutchmen.
“Next week we have Owensville, and tackling their kids isn’t going to be any easier,” Day said. “Again, everything we are doing right now is self-inflicted. We have got to figure out a way to limit penalties.”
Sullivan received two first quarter scores on a 61-yard run by Erxleben and two yards by Rodriguez. However, the Pacific Indians would answer right back on a 73-yard pass to Hall from Meyer to make it 13-6 after one quarter.
Sullivan’s next two scores came after miscues by the Indians on runs of one and two yards by Rodriguez. The Indians held on a fourth and two at their own four-yard line to take over on downs. Sullivan’s Kayden Bryan intercepted Meyer’s pass on the next play to set up the first score. The Eagles were able to block a punt and recover at the Indian nine-yard line to set up the next score.
Pacific answered again, driving 61 yards as Meyer ran it in from 16 yards out with 1:36 left in the half.
That proved to be too much time as the Eagles behind the running of King marched 73 yards, capping it off with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Carey from Gabe Dace.
Haar said his kids overcoming a big play was a step up tonight.
“Our kind of Achilles’ heel has been to give up the big play and get down,” Haar said. “Tonight, we gave up a big play and had guys pick each other up and respond well coming out the next series after a touchdown.”
Day said his team is struggling on defense right now and needs to improve.
“Defensively, we are really struggling (with) stopping the run and big plays,” Day said. “We have to figure out a way to stop them. The frustrating thing for us right now is when the push is two to three yards and people are riding that push and sort of cutting off that. We have got to do a better job of controlling the line of scrimmage, better job of tackling in space. If we do those things, we will be all right.”
Sullivan scored on a 41-yard run by Rodriguez midway through the third and then again on a four-yard run by Goly early in the fourth quarter.
Pacific answered on a 75-yard pass to Johnson from Meyer and then a nine-yard pass to Reeder from Meyer for their final touchdown of the night.
The Eagles’ last score came on a 26-yard run by Erxleben in the fourth quarter.
Box Score
SUL — 13-21-7-14=55
PAC — 6-6-0-14=26
First Quarter
SUL- Franky Erxleben 61 run (kick failed) 9:00
SUL- Jeremiah Rodriguez 2 run (Charlie Lohden kick) 4:24
PAC- Ethan Hall 73 pass from Luke Meyer (kick failed) 3:37
Second Quarter
SUL- Rodriguez 1 run (Lohden kick) 6:04
SUL- Rodriguez 2 run (Lohden kick) 4:17
PAC- Meyer 16 run (pass failed) 1:36
SUL- Trevor Carey 23 pass from Gabe Dace (Lohden kick) 18.2
Third Quarter
SUL- Rodriguez 41 run (Lohden kick) 6:57
Fourth Quarter
SUL- Alex Goly 4 run (Lohden kick) 11:12
PAC- Trenton Johnson 75 pass from Meyer (Meyer run ) 10:32
SUL- Erxleben 26 run (Lohden kick) 9:03
PAC- Izach Reeder 9 pass from Meyer (run failed) 1:53