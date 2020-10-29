Trailing two sets to none, the Sullivan volleyball Lady Eagles came from behind to eliminate top-seeded St. Clair in five sets Monday.
The Lady Eagles (8-19-3) shocked the field of the Class 3 District 3 Tournament at Owensville by winning not just once, but twice on the first night of play.
Sullivan first bested No. 5 Cuba (6-15-1), 25-17, 25-16, 26-24, and then returned three hours later to upset the No. 1 Lady Bulldogs (17-4-1), 31-33, 18-25, 25-14, 25-22, 16-14.
Host Owensville (12-15-3), the No. 2 seed, won the tournament’s other semifinal match Monday against No. 3 St. James (13-6), 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22.
The district final pits the third-and-fifth-place teams from the Four Rivers Conference standings against each other in a rematch.
In the previous meeting, the Dutchgirls topped Sullivan in four sets.
St. Clair, which swept conference play and earned the program’s first win over Hermann in recent memory this year, finished the last week of the regular season and entered district play with two starters unable to play due to quarantine protocols.