The St. Clair basketball Bulldogs had a full weekend against familiar opponents.
Sullivan (9-9, 1-1) recorded its first Four Rivers Conference win of the season Friday at St. Clair (9-10, 1-2) in the second half of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader.
The Bulldogs took to the court again Saturday to finish the final round of the Owensville Tournament, which was postponed nearly a full month previously due to inclement weather effecting travel conditions. Salem (9-11) defeated the Bulldogs for third place in the tournament, 72-49.
St. Clair previously faced both teams in the Sullivan Tournament at the start of the season and will see Salem again in the regular season finale on Feb. 25.
Sullivan
Friday’s games were a part of St. Clair’s courtwarming festivities as well as the annual Coaches vs. Cancer event between the two teams.
“I thought we executed a lot better than we had been recently,” Sullivan Head Coach Dino McKinney said. “We played pretty good defensively.”
The Eagles edged their way in front of St. Clair, 9-8, at the end of the first quarter and built that lead into a 24-18 halftime advantage and a 38-30 lead after three quarters.
Dayton Turner led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16 points.
Johnny Kindel scored 11, Justin Hoffman nine and Calvin Henry six. Zach Browne and Chase Walters each netted two points.
“I liked the way we competed in this game on the defensive side of the court,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We played with a lot of intensity and did a good job disrupting their offense at times. Justin played great defense in the game on (Jordan) Woodcock. He was very focused and guarded very well.”
Walters grabbed eight rebounds. Henry, Hoffman and Turner each finished with three rebounds. Wes Hinson added two rebounds and Kindel one.
Turner was credited with six assists, Hoffman three and Henry one.
Turner grabbed three steals. Henry and Hinson each stole one.
Owen Farrell led the Eagles with 19 points and also led in rebounds (eight), assists (five), steals (four) and blocks (one).
Rebounds were a big part of Sullivan’s success as the Eagles grabbed 33 total boards to St. Clair’s 20 and 11 offensive rebounds to St. Clair’s three.
“We hugged the offensive glass pretty well,” McKinney said. “That got us second chances and we capitalized on a bunch of those. The offensive rebounds were a big key for us.”
Jacob Hatcher and Josh Wiese each scored nine points. Austin Orick added six points. Logan Kilburn and Noah Stegeman scored four points apiece. Dallas Blankenship scored three, Dillon Farrell two, Woodcock two and Kolton Keen one.
“Every time we made a run at them in the second half they answered back with a big shot,” Isgrig said. “Wiese hit three big threes for them and helped them keep their lead where it was. I think our defense was better than the 59 points we gave up.”
Hatcher made nine rebounds
Kilburn rebounded six and Orick three. Blankenship, Keen and Woodcock all made two rebounds and Dillon Farrell one.
Wiese and Woodcock each made two assists. Blankenship, Dillon Farrell and Hatcher turned in one assist each.
Woodcock made two steals. Hatcher and Orick both stole one.
Keen blocked a shot.
Salem
Turner’s 16 points were again a team high as he edged teammate Henry’s 15.
Hoffman added six points, Kindel five, Hinson four, Browne two and Downey one.
Turner was a first team selection to Owensville’s All-Tournament team and Henry was a second-team selection.
“We came out and played well offensively in the first quarter then they controlled the game from there,” Isgrig said. “We weren’t as focused as we should’ve been and we have to be better as a team about facing adversity.”
Turner grabbed seven rebounds, followed by Browne with six. Hinson and Hoffman both grabbed four rebounds. Henry, Kindel and Walters made two rebounds apiece and Nick Dierking and Blaine Downey both rebounded one.
Turner recorded five assists, Hoffman three and Henry two. Browne, Kindel and Walters each recorded one assist.
Hoffman and Turner each came away with two steals. Hinson stole one.
The Bulldogs went to St. Clair for another conference matchup Tuesday and next plays Wednesday at De Soto, starting at 7 p.m.