If the Four Rivers Conference boys basketball standings had a relationship status, it would be “it’s complicated.”
Sullivan picked up a crucial league victory last Tuesday at home, defeating New Haven, 46-31.
The Eagles improved to 7-13 overall, 2-1 in the Four Rivers Conference. New Haven dropped to 11-10, 0-3.
Sullivan followed up with a league win over St. Clair Wednesday, 45-22.
Entering Thursday’s games, Union stood as the only FRC team without a setback at 3-0. However, New Haven had a chance to play spoiler with a makeup game at Union.
Teams with one loss each are St. James (3-1), Hermann (2-1) and Sullivan (2-1). Hermann lost at home to St. James Tuesday.
With many of the top squads still to play each other in league competition, that means even two-loss Pacific isn’t completely out of the league race just yet.
In Tuesday’s game, Sullivan grabbed a 15-10 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 25-15.
New Haven nibbled at the lead in the third quarter, but Sullivan still led, 31-25, heading into the final eight minutes.
No players reached double figures in scoring during the game.
Sullivan had a pair of nine-point scorers in Kyle Lewis and Logan Watters. Lewis also had six assists and three rebounds. Watters added two rebounds.
Luke Todd was next with seven points and also had two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Charlie Lohden scored six points with an assist, a rebound and a steal. He hit two of Sullivan’s five three-point shots.
Sam Summers, who also scored six points, was the rebounding leader with seven.
Gavin Dace netted five points to go with four rebounds.
Gabe Dace had two points, five rebounds and an assist. Blaine Sappington netted two points with two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Aiden Kirk added two rebounds and a steal.
Sullivan hit 15 of 19 free-throw attempts.
New Haven’s leading scorer was Logan Williams with nine. He hit two of New Haven’s three three-point shots and also had three rebounds and two assists.
Mitchell Meyer scored seven points with two blocked shots, two rebounds and an assist.
Adam Homeyer netted six points with one rebound.
Will Hellmann checked in with five points, an assist and a steal.
Charlie Roth and Sam Scheer each scored two points.
Roth also had two assists, a blocked shot and a rebound. Scheer added six rebounds and two blocked shots.
The Shamrocks play Friday at home against Hermann before hosting St. Clair Tuesday. New haven completes the regular season at Owensville Feb. 18.
Sullivan plays Friday at Pacific and next Tuesday at Union. The Eagles return home to host St. James Feb. 18, Owensville Feb. 22, and the Class 4 District 3 Tournament Feb. 26 through March 3.