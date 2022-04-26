Four Rivers Conference players accounted for eight of the 10 selections on the Class 4 District 3 boys basketball all-district team this year.
Sullivan Head Coach Dino McKinney was named the district Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to the district title.
Players receiving all-district honors include:
• St. James junior Blake Redburn.
• St. James junior Payton Gruver.
• Salem junior Gunnar Konkel.
• Owensville senior Brendan Decker.
• St. James senior Chris Boone.
• Sullivan senior Kyle Lewis.
• Sullivan senior Blaine Sappington.
• Owensville junior Bryce Payne.
• Cuba junior Dylan Beal.
• St. Clair senior Austin Dunn.
Players named to the team become eligible for higher Missouri Basketball Coaches Association award consideration.