Four Rivers Conference players accounted for eight of the 10 selections on the Class 4 District 3 boys basketball all-district team this year.

Sullivan Head Coach Dino McKinney was named the district Coach of the Year after leading the Eagles to the district title.

Players receiving all-district honors include:

• St. James junior Blake Redburn.

• St. James junior Payton Gruver.

• Salem junior Gunnar Konkel.

• Owensville senior Brendan Decker.

• St. James senior Chris Boone.

• Sullivan senior Kyle Lewis.

• Sullivan senior Blaine Sappington.

• Owensville junior Bryce Payne.

• Cuba junior Dylan Beal.

• St. Clair senior Austin Dunn.

Players named to the team become eligible for higher Missouri Basketball Coaches Association award consideration.