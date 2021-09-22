Molly Lohden wasn’t passing out any bones to the Lady Bulldogs Thursday.
In a three-inning complete game no-hitter, Lohden struck out five and issued just one walk to pitch the Sullivan Lady Eagles (8-4, 4-0) to a 17-0 victory at St. Clair (0-7, 0-3).
Gabby Marler was St. Clair’s lone base runner, reaching on a walk to lead off the second inning.
Current Smith pitched all three innings for St. Clair. She allowed 17 runs (10 earned) on 15 hits and two walks.
The one-two punch at the top of the Sullivan lineup did most of the damage as Kayla Ulrich and Riley Branson both picked up three hits.
Ulrich tripled, doubled twice, scored three times and drove in three runs.
Branson doubled, singled twice, stole a base, scored three times and drove in two.
Lohden tripled, doubled, walked, scored three runs and drove in two.
Sophia Weirich tripled, scored and drove in a run.
Hannah Campbell and Dorie Richardson each doubled, scored and drove in two.
Evvie Blankenship singled, scored twice and drove in three.
Hayli Venable and Jordan Trendle both singled and scored.
Ava DeClue singled and drove in a run.
Jaedin Blankenship scored once.
Next on the schedule for St. Clair is a conference road game at Owensville Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.