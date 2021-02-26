The last home game of the regular season was a winner for the Sullivan basketball Lady Eagles.
Sullivan (8-13, 3-2) won Friday’s Four Rivers Conference game over Pacific (4-17, 0-5), 50-37.
The contest was rescheduled from Feb. 11 after two weeks of snow stymied the ability to travel for games.
Sullivan led 13-8 after one quarter, 26-15 at halftime and 35-30 at the end of the third period.
Kiley Stahl scored 15 points to lead Pacific, adding eight rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Shelby Kelemen notched 122 points with five rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Lexi Clark added six points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Hannah Bruns recorded three points.
Jaylynn Miller scored one point and made one rebound.
Molly Prichard contributed three rebounds and one steal.
Alaina Greer made two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Campbell Short posted two rebounds, and Camilla Winkelman rebounded one.
Sullivan’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
Pacific played Monday at Festus and concluded the regular season Wednesday in a home conference game with Owensville.
Pacific and the Lady Eagles will meet again March 1 at Sullivan in the first round of the Class 5 District 4 Tournament at 6 p.m.