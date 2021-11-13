Although no area squads recorded a team score in Friday’s Class 4 boys cross country championship race at Gans Creek in Columbia, a number of area athletes ran for individual recognition.
Runners from four Franklin County schools competed in the event with the area’s highest finish coming from Sullivan junior and Four Rivers Conference champion Aiden Kirk, who finished 29th with a time of 16:20.8.
Lutheran St. Charles senior Caleb Lind aced the course in 15:15.2.
Union qualified three runners for the race, led by senior Gabe Hoekel in 34th place with a time of 16:25.9.
The next area runner to finish was Washington senior Ethan Bliss, who clocked in at 16:56.5, in 54th place. Teammate Logan Luttrell, a sophomore, finished 88th in 17:27.2.
“The boys ran awesome,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “When you go back and look at times from last week to this week, they both just attacked the course. We said times don’t matter today — if you get in the race, then you’re going to run fast. Ethan dropped 1:40, and Logan was down 1:20. It was good to see them finish strong.”
Pacific junior Nick Hunkins led his school, placing 61st in 17:03.7.
“Nick capped his outstanding performance by running a time of 17:03, which places him third on Pacific High School’s all time fastest list,” Pacific Head Coach Lindsay Lee said.
Union junior Will Herbst came in 111th in 17:44.6.
Pacific senior Collin Haley ended his final run in 120th place in 17:52.
“So excited and proud about the way these two young men persevered all the way through the end of the season,” Lee said. “During the race last Friday, Collin was dealing with a side stitch. However, he ran through it and finished with a sub-18 performance. Nick ran the smartest, most patient race we’ve ever seen, going out conservatively through the first 1K but swallowing large groups of runners through the remaining 4K. Both he and Collin ran negative splits from mile one to mile two.”
Union freshman Taylor Meyer placed 128th in 18:01.9.
Festus won the Class 4 boys team title with 38 points.
Willard scored 148 to finish as the runner-up. Lutheran St. Charles (154) and Ladue (159) also made the top four teams.