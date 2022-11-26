The Sullivan Eagles will hang a state football banner in the gym this season, doing so for the first time since 2008.
All that remains is to determine what place the banner will read.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: November 26, 2022 @ 4:20 pm
The Sullivan Eagles will hang a state football banner in the gym this season, doing so for the first time since 2008.
All that remains is to determine what place the banner will read.
The Eagles (11-2) will be nearly 200 miles from home Saturday at 1 p.m. when they go to Reeds Spring for the Class 3 semifinals.
The host Wolves (10-2) do not share any common opponents with Sullivan this season.
Reeds Spring will be adding its first football banner in more than 40 years. The Wolves last made it this far in 1980.
Reeds Spring has triumphed during this postseason run over Boonville, Osage and Cassville in addition to regular-season victories against Monett, Springfield Catholic, Hollister, Marshfield, Aurora, Logan-Rogersville and Mt. Vernon.
Losses for Reeds Spring have come against Nevada (9-3), 34-7, and Seneca (11-1), 63-49.
The Wolves are on a six-game winning streak while the Eagles have won nine straight.
Reeds Spring averages 30.8 points per game, compared to a 28.2 weekly scoring average for the Eagles.
However, Sullivan boasts the stouter defensive average, allowing opposing teams just 9.2 points per game while Reeds Spring allows an average of 17.7 points.
Reeds Spring got through the state quarterfinal round in large part because its defense was able to hold Boonville to just seven points in cold and windy conditions.
The National Weather Service is calling for showers at the game site Saturday afternoon with a high temperature near 49 and wind gusts as high as 21 miles per hour.
Senior fullback Caden Wiest, who has committed to Missouri State University, was the goal-line force for the Wolves in the quarterfinal round against Boonville, rushing for all three of the team’s touchdowns in the 21-7 win.
Wiest has tallied three touchdowns in back-to-back games, also performing the hat trick in a 35-6 victory over Osage for the District 6 title.
Sullivan has not allowed an opposing team more than two scores since its Week 4 loss to St. Clair, 27-14.
Union’s 29 points in Week 3 has been the highest point total an opposing offense has managed against the Eagles this year.
The Eagles should be able to adapt to whatever weather conditions Saturday. Sullivan has moved the ball through the air for more than 1,300 yards this season on top of its nearly 3,000 team rushing yards.
Under cold and windy conditions in the district championship game, the Eagles leaned heavily on junior running back Franky Erxleben, who gained 103 of his 1,129 season-long yards in that contest.
Senior Gabe Dace is a dual threat with 1,243 passing yards and 661 rushing yards on the season and a combined 21 touchdowns.
The other Class 3 semifinal also takes place on the western side of the state as Pleasant Hill’s Roosters (11-1) host the Lions of Cardinal Ritter (12-0). That game also kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.