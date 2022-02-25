Two boys from Sullivan and one from Owensville reached the medal stand at the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships, held last Thursday through Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Owensville had the top finisher with junior Michael Martin as he finished third in the Class 2 113-pound weight class.
Two Sullivan boys, senior Ty Shetley and junior Jordan Rice, both placed sixth.
Shetley wrestled in the 160-pound weight division while Rice was sixth at 195 pounds.
Sullivan ended with 31 points to finish 21st in the team standings. Owensville was 22nd, a half-point behind.
St. James tied Lutheran St. Charles for 41st with five points.
Martin (30-3 for the season) opened with a 16-0 technical fall win in 4:00 over St. Charles Charlie Reid.
He won his quarterfinal match over Blair Oaks’ Easton Demilia, the first of two meetings with that wrestler.
After losing to Cameron’s Caleb Husch, the eventual runner-up, he came back to post a 2:43 pin of Savannah’s Gage Schottel and a 0:48 pin of Demilia.
Shetley (21-7) took a slightly different run through the brackets. He won his opener over Macon’s Isaac Kaufman by a 1:11 pin, but lost in the quarterfinals to St. Joseph Lafayette’s Jay Greiner by a 3-0 decision. Greiner went on to win the state title.
In the wrestleback, Shetley pinned Logan-Rogersville’s Griffin Swearengin in 1:52 and claimed a 1-0 decision over Kirksville’s Dominic Cahalan in the bubble round.
Competing Saturday, Shetley lost a 3-1 decision to Logan Montoya of Helias and a 3-2 overtime decision to Cassville’s Jake Athonysz.
Rice advanced to the semifinals with a 2:37 pin of Marshall’s Gabe Pineda and a 5-3 decision over Fulton’s JaDontae Ray.
In the semifinals, eventual state champion Zander Brinegar of Oak Grove pinned Rice in 3:52.
Rice then lost a 9-4 decision to Southern Boone County’s Dane Donigian. He was beaten for fifth by Helias’ Tanner Napier by a 4:55 pin.
Rice finished at 25-13.
Sullivan qualified eight boys for the state meet. The other six were knocked out short of the medal rounds.
Sophomore Dominic Ransom (132) went 2-2, reaching the bubble round. Sophomore Colton Brendel (152) lost his opener before winning the next two. He was knocked out in the bubble round.
Freshman Eli Peregoy (126) squeezed in a win between two losses.
Senior Ethan Hurt (145) opened with win, but lost his next two bouts.
Freshman Carter Blankenship (106) and sophomore Adam Peregoy (138) each went 0-2.
Owensville had three other boys and one girl reach the state meet.
Bailee Dare (159), a freshman became Owensville’s first-ever girls state qualifier. She lost both of her matches.
Freshman Conner Roach (120) went 2-2, reaching the bubble round.
Both freshman Landon Kramme (182) and senior Brent Helmig (220) sandwiched a win between two losses.
St. James had seven boys at the state meet with only two advancing past the first day.
Freshman Luke Marlatt (106) won his first wrestleback before losing in the next round.
Freshman Zeke Moreland (126) won his opener, but lost in the next two rounds.
Losing out Thursday were junior Blake Marlatt (113), senior Dakota Kurtti (132), junior Cody Wilfong (145), freshman Carter Wilfong (170) and senior Seth Kenney (182).
Two state Class 4 state champions have area ties. Columbia Hickman wrestlers Hank and Hayden Benter’s father Brian, is a Union High School alumnus. Hank won the Class 4 title at 106, finishing at 41-0. He pinned Liberty’s Devon Harrison in 1:12.
Hayden Benter (126) pinned CBC’s Kolby Warren in 3:10. He finished the season at 35-6.