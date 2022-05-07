Sullivan’s bats were a bit hotter Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles defeated New Haven in Four Rivers Conference action, 16-6. The two teams combined for 25 hits, with Sullivan getting 17 of those.
New Haven also made seven of the game’s eight errors.
The game was moved to the turf at Sullivan Bank Ballpark due to wet grounds in New Haven.
New Haven remained the home team as the teams worked to get in a league game as the regular season wanes for both schools.
Sullivan improved to 9-9 overall, 2-4 in the Four Rivers Conference.
New Haven dropped to 3-10 overall, 0-6 in league games.
Sullivan opened scoring with four runs in the top of the first and two in the second.
New Haven scored four runs in the bottom of the second. Each team scored once in the third.
Sullivan added two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. New Haven scored once in the bottom of the fifth.
Sullivan completed its scoring with three runs in the sixth and one in the top of the seventh.
Gavin Schmidt led all batters with four hits for the Eagles.
Seth Valley ended with three hits while Cambrian Koch, Tyler Hopen, Trey Behrens and Lucas Parsons had two hits apiece for Sullivan.
Andrew Starr and Jordan Rice each contributed one hit.
Valley and Hopen doubled.
For New Haven, Will Hellmann had three of the hits for New Haven. Ryan Steinbeck was next with two hits.
Luke Strubberg doubled while Jacob Gerdes and David Otten singled.
Sullivan batters also had four walks with Koch reaching twice and Dayton Skaggs and Lane Blankenship walking once.
For New Haven, Charlie Roth and Gerdes both walked twice. Strubberg and Steinbeck walked once.
Sullivan’s Kaleb Keen, Skaggs and Dylan Parker were hit by pitches. New Haven’s Andrew Rethemeyer also was hit by a pitch.
For Sullivan, Koch and Schmidt were credited with six stolen bases apiece. Parsons and Skaggs each stole two bases. Blankenship, Valley, Alexander and Behrens each had one steal.
For New Haven, Hellmann and Strubberg each stole three bases.
Valley put down a sacrifice bunt while Schmidt had a sacrifice fly for the Eagles.
Schmidt scored four runs. Koch crossed the plate three times. Skaggs and Valley each scored twice. Hopen, Behrens, Blankenship, Keen and Parsons scored once.
Hellmann and Strubberg both scored twice for New Haven. Gerdes and Otten scored once.
Koch and Hopen each drove in three runs for the Eagles. Schmidt, Behrens and Blankenship each had two RBIs. Parsons and Valley drove in one run apiece.
The Shamrocks got single RBIs from Emmett Panhorst, Strubberg, Gerdes, Otten and Steinbeck.
Hopen pitched 2.1 innings for Sullivan, allowing five runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Koch went 4.2 innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits and four walks. He struck out seven.
Roth pitched four innings for New Haven, allowing nine runs (five earned) on nine hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Gerdes pitched two innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk.
Otten pitched one inning, allowing a run on two hits and two hit batters.