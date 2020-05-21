The Sullivan Eagles will have new leaders for two athletic programs in the 2020-21 school year.
The Eagles announced earlier this month the hires of Eddie Haar as head football coach and Carl Lawrence as the new head wrestling coach.
Football
Haar comes to Sullivan from Potosi where he was the head coach in both football and track.
After graduating from Eureka, Haar played both football and track for Missouri Valley College.
Haar takes over for Cody Davis, who moves into a new position as the school’s activities director in the next school year.
The Eagles posted a 6-5 record on the gridiron last fall and finished third in the Four Rivers Conference with a 4-2 mark.
Wrestling
The wrestling team looks to maintain its success by promoting from within. Lawrence has been an assistant with the program for the past six seasons.
Lawrence is a Sullivan alumnus who went on to wrestle at Missouri Valley College.
The Eagles won district and conference titles this past winter in boys wrestling and tied for 10th place in the state in Class 2.